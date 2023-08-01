Two Walla Walla school board races and a ballot question for a rural fire district garnered about a fourth of the ballots that were mailed to registered voters, which is in line with previous odd-year voter turnouts on Election Day.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Walla Walla County Elections Department reported a 24.59% return rate on ballots. Officials said not all of the returned ballots have been counted and that at least 150 ballots were labeled as unofficial and were waiting for confirmation.
A total of 24,217 ballots were mailed out for this primary election and 5,954 have been counted. Returned ballots will be accepted as long as they are postmarked on Aug. 1 or earlier.
Morgen Bradshaw-Morgan, the elections supervisor, said the Walla Walla County Elections office will update the ballot counts by Friday, Aug. 4. The results can be viewed at results.vote.wa.gov.
Early election returns indicate a return rate Walla Walla County that is trailing the numbers from the last odd-year primary in 2021, which had a voter turnout of 34.75%.
In 2021, the Auditors Office reported 5,630 ballots returned and 7,824 ballots returned in 2019.
In Washington, odd-numbered year elections tend to emphasize local politics while being lighter on state and national races.
This year, voters in Walla Walla County were tasked with choosing who advances onto the general election in two Walla Walla School District school director positions.
Ruth Ladderud, Chris Lyendecker and Cheri Smith appeared on the ballot for Position 3. Alayna Marie Brinton, Zana Carver and Eric Rindal appeared on the ballot for Position 4.
Voters in Columbia Walla Walla Fire District 2 saw a ballot measure to cap the fire district’s levy at $1 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, an increase from the current 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The district serves Waitsburg and surrounding areas in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Ballot processing is expected to run through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, when the county canvassing board will meet to certify the election.
