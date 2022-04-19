Darren Goble, a farmer, businessman and volunteer firefighter from the Touchet and Lowden communities, has announced his candidacy to replace outgoing Greg Tompkins on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
If elected, Goble wrote in a statement that he has three goals for office: creating and maintaining an open-door policy to allow residents to directly express their concerns, listening to the needs of other elected officials in the county and ensuring the county’s financial stability.
“I will always work to ensure the county is financially stable and is operating to best serve the residents and business community by keeping their taxes to a minimum,” Goble stated on his campaign website.
Goble, a lifelong resident of the Walla Walla Valley, has served as school board director with the Touchet School District for 12 years and Walla Walla Catholic Schools for the past two years. He is in his second term as the livestock director for the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days board.
Goble has also served for the past nine years as commissioner with Walla Walla County Fire District 6. For the past 33 years, he has volunteered with that fire district in various capacities, as a firefighter, first responder, emergency medical responder and emergency medical technician.
He is a graduate of Touchet High School and completed an associate of science in agricultural mechanics at Walla Walla Community College and later a bachelor of science in diesel power technology from the Oregon Institute of Technology.
Goble is running for the commissioner District 3 seat, the only position in the county’s highest office that is up for election this year.
Tompkins, who is serving his fourth term as county commissioner, announced in February that he would not seek reelection to that seat.
"I have a lifetime commitment to our community,” Goble wrote on his campaign website. “I believe it is visible through my leadership, wisdom and desire to make Walla Walla County the best place to raise a family."
