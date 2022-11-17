Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than a mile in some areas. Freezing drizzle causing slick conditions. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and ice on the roads and ground surfaces from the freezing drizzle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&