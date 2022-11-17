The latest ballot numbers do not appear to change Walla Walla County’s political landscape more than the Nov. 8 election results.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 14,600 ballots cast in the county have been counted, according to the auditor’s office. An estimated 8,800 are left to tally.
So far about 39% of the voters in 62 precincts appear to have voted, data shows.
Counties must certify and transmit their results by Nov. 23. The Secretary of State then has until Dec. 2 to certify the results of the state’s general election.
In the meantime, county elections supervisor Morgen Bradshaw is mandated by state law to keep counting ballots every three days until the end.
Her department will be working Saturday to handle the task, Bradshaw said, noting she will call party chair people to make them aware of the hours her office will be open that day.
Anyone who wants to observe the count will need to call 509-524-2544 to schedule that visit, she said.
The front runners of each race have kept their leads, Wednesday’s results show.
In Walla Walla County, incumbent county Auditor Karen Martin has received 68% of the votes over challenger Marjorie Dean Sanborn, with 32% so far.
In the race for Walla Walla prosecuting attorney, Gabriel Acosta continues to lead Michelle Morales by 63% to 37%.
Jared Hawkins, running for Walla Walla District Court judge, part time, has 62% of the tally over Nicholas Holce, who has 38%.
In the Walla Walla County Commissioner, Dist. 3, Gunner Fulmer leads with 41% while Darren Goble trails at 36%.
Incumbents Dist. 16 Reps. Mark Klicker and Skyler Rude, Republicans, still lead their races against their Democratic challengers; Klicker is carrying 65% and Rude carries 67% of those votes.
Ballots are still showing support for the passage of Walla Walla County Prop. 1, which asked voters to clarify how county officials can spend revenues from the existing Juvenile Detention Sales and Use Tax. That ballot measure has retained a lead of 56% over 44%.
Voters in the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District were asked to choose whether to approve a levy of $0.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value to pay for the district’s maintenance and operation expenses in 2023. The latest count 63% of votes cast were in favor of the levy.
Voters in Columbia School District No. 400 were asked whether they support a levy to fund safety, security and infrastructure improvements. As of Wednesday, 57% of voters said no to the levy.
