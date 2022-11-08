State Rep. Mark Klicker (R-Walla Walla) held a strong 5,574-2,925 lead over Democratic challenger Jeff Strickler in the race for 16th District House seat, Pos. 1, after the first count of ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, with roughly half of them in at the Walla Walla County elections department.
The next batch of ballots is expected Thursday.
Klicker, a 59-year-old Walla Walla farmer and business owner, seeks his second two-year term with a campaign that included support for affordable housing and alternative energy sources as well as the rollback what he called "unnecessary mandated regulations."
Following the first count Tuesday night, Klicker remarked, "I feel pretty good about it. I think the ideology that I carry falls in line with what our district carries as well. That's what people look at."
Strickler, a 44-year-old Walla Walla Realtor, went after the legislative seat with his campaign calling for improved transportation, local growth and incentives to increase the number of independent child-care providers and facilities.
He had not replied to calls, voicemail or email from the U-B by its deadline Tuesday night.
The 16th Legislative District includes Walla Walla County as well as parts of both Benton County and Franklin County.
Results reported here included only Walla Walla County.
