Filing week is over, and while surprise candidates may still run a write-in campaign, most who are running for public office this year have now declared their candidacy.
Perhaps the most closely watched race in Walla Walla County will be that of county commissioner, the county’s highest office. An open seat on the three-person legislative body, currently occupied by outgoing Commissioner Gregory Tompkins, has attracted four candidates.
Three Republicans have entered the race, including Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, farmer and volunteer firefighter Darren Goble, and realtor Wayne Langford. John Haid, an educator, is the sole Democrat running for the seat.
Longtime Auditor Karen Martin, a Republican who often runs unopposed, is facing an unusual challenge from Marjorie Denton Sanborn, who has years of experience working in various banks and is running as a Democrat.
For county prosecutor, Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales, a Democrat, will face off against Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta, a Republican, for an open seat occupied for decades by Jim Nagle, who has announced he is retiring at the end of this year.
In the 16th Legislative District, there are two competitive races this year for seats currently held by state Reps. Mark Klicker and Skyler Rude, who are both Walla Walla Republicans.
Due to recent redistricting efforts, the 16th Legislative District will include Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County during the upcoming elections
Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator who serve in Olympia. The current term of the 16th Legislative District’s Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, runs through 2024.
Rude will face off against Democratic activist and retired businesswoman Jan Corn. Klicker is being challenged by both realtor Jeff Strickler, a Democrat, and perennial candidate Sharon Kay Schiller, who filed at the last minute to run as a member of the “Peace and Freedom” party. Schiller has run unsuccessfully for Walla Walla City Council several times in recent races.
In the nonpartisan race for Walla Walla County’s part-time District Court Judge, Air Force lawyer Jared Hawkins will face off against public defender Nicholas Holce. Judicial elections, unlike most elections, must have more than two candidates to be included in the primary election ballots. Hawkins and Holce will face off in the November general election.
While some local races are unusually competitive this year, most county offices received only one applicant. Barring an unlikely write-in campaign, the election of those unchallenged candidates have already been virtually guaranteed.
Incumbents Sheriff Mark Crider, Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner, Clerk Kathy Martin, and Coroner Richard Greenwood are all running unopposed. Byron Burres, who is running for a first term as assessor after working in that office for more than a decade, also has no challenger.
Kristian Hedine, Walla Walla County’s full-time District Court Judge, is also running unopposed.
A number of federal elections will also appear on the 2022 ballots of local voters. Over a dozen candidates have filed to run against longtime incumbent Sen. Patty Murray, while Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will face two Democrats and one Republican challenger.
Due to changes in electoral maps, no Walla Walla County voters will be voting in the congressional race of Rep. Dan Newhouse, who is also facing a slate of challengers.
Only one statewide race will be on the 2022 ballots, that of the Washington Secretary of State. The Secretary of State performs a number of roles, including supervising and certifying election results, and the position that has been highlighted in recent years due to unfounded claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential and gubernatorial elections.
Between 2012 and 2021, that role was held by Kim Wyman, the only Republican elected statewide. Following her resignation to take a job in the Biden administration, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Lake Stevens Democrat Steve Hobbs to fill the remainder of Wyman’s term. Hobbs is running for reelection this year, and will face seven challengers.
The most numerous races by far are those for Precinct Committee Officers, political functionaries who represent their party’s interests within a precinct, a small geographical area. While there are dozens of PCO races up for election this year, voters will only see the race for PCOs within their own precinct.
