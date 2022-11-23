In Walla Walla County, an estimated 1,500 ballots remain to be counted as of Wednesday morning as election workers put in long workdays to reach a final count.
Walla Walla County is not the only county in the state with votes remaining to be counted. Of the county’s 39 counties, 32 are still counting votes.
It’s mostly the less populated counties — such as Columbia County — that have finished counting.
Walla Walla County Election Supervisor Morgen Bradshaw-Morgan is overseeing her first election as the person in charge after her predecessor, David Valiant, quit between the primary and general elections.
The county is mostly caught up now after a challenging start with an understaffed auditor’s office.
Auditor Karen Martin said she would normally help count ballots herself, but because she was on the ballot this year with an opponent, she can’t.
Also slowing things down was the unusual number of write-in votes in the Walla Walla County commissioner race.
The race has seen 5,022 write-in votes, mostly for Danielle Garbe Reser, who ran a write-in campaign. Each ballot with a write-in vote needs to be separated and individually confirmed to be for a legitimate person.
Many of the remaining votes are ballots that will be turned over to a canvassing board because of a missing signature or other issue.
Other remaining ballots were expected to be counted by the end of Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Martin said the county is on pace to certify the results by Tuesday, Nov. 29, as required.
In Walla Walla County, it is still mathematically possible — though extremely unlikely — for one race to be affected by the remaining votes.
Walla Walla Police Sgt. Gunner Fulmer leads Touchet farmer Darren Goble in the Walla Walla County commissioner race by about 1,300 votes.
With only 1,500 votes left, the mass majority of the remaining votes would have to go to Goble for the outcome to change.
Goble said he isn’t holding his breath.
“The percentages don’t change. History shows the percentages generally don’t change after election night.” Goble said. “I called Gunner to congratulate him on his victory.”
Goble said he isn’t upset about the delayed final count.
“I’m not bothered by it,” he said. “I understand the times we are in now and that it takes time to get things done with less people.”
Goble also said he trusts the election was fair and accurate.
“I have full confidence in the system and full confidence in the votes,” Goble said.
Fulmer, while also understanding how staff shortages caused delays, did admit the delay has been a bit of a hindrance.
Fulmer, who will retire from his job as the administrative sergeant for the Walla Walla Police Department if he wins, said the delay has slowed down plans to retire.
“It’s frustrating because I need to get in a direction,” Fulmer said. “I’m trying to work with the city on my retirement at the end of the year. I kind of put things in place, but I can’t pull the trigger on a definite retirement until this is finalized.”
