Political newcomer Jan Corn’s first run for Washington state 16th Legislative District, Pos. No. 2, appears to have come to an end Tuesday night, with voters choosing to keep Republican incumbent Skyler Rude in the seat, according to early ballot results.
The district includes Walla Walla County, slightly less than half of Benton County, as well as a fraction of Franklin County. Those boundaries were recently changed in statewide redistricting after the 2020 Census.
According to the Washington Secretary of State as of 10 p.m. Rude carried 71%, or 15,818 votes while Corn received 28% or 6,300 votes of the 22,144 cast in time for Tuesday's count.
Rude, who first won the seat in 2018, said his priorities for a third term were education, economic development, affordability in health care, housing, food and child care plus longterm water management for the Walla Walla Basin.
With this election’s early lead, Rude said he hopes the numbers reflect a public trust in his ability to serve the district well.
Without a formal GOP headquarters in town this year, he and other Republican candidates had gathered at The Blue bar and grill to await Walla Walla County’s ballot count.
Holding the position the past four years has given him an established voting record, Rude said.
“There shouldn’t be a question of where I stand on policy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.