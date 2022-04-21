Richard Greenwood, who has served as Walla Walla County coroner since 2011, has announced he will seek another term in office.
In an interview, Greenwood said that while the job can be tough, he’s enjoyed his work during the last decade.
“I find it fascinating,” he said. “You meet different people, families, law enforcement, prosecutors, occasionally foreign embassies if you get somebody from outside of the country.”
“It becomes sad sometimes, and that can be difficult,” he continued. “But it’s been an interesting experience.”
Born and raised in Walla Walla County, Greenwood was first elected to his position in 2010 and has overseen the modernization of the office’s case management system, which was done with pencil and paper when he came into office, he said.
In addition, the Coroner’s Office was in possession of 305 sets of unclaimed cremation remains when Greenwood was elected. His office started programs for people to reclaim those cremains with limited success before partnering with the city of Walla Walla to create a public crypt to get them “into a more respectful venue,” he said.
If reelected, Greenwood said that he wants to continue to complete cases in a timely manner, which can have significant impacts on people.
“The average family has 90 days of surplus moneys, and they need life insurance payouts, they need closure,” Greenwood said. “Law enforcement needs closure too, so they can know whether to prosecute or not.”
