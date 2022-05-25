Retired financial services professional Marjorie Denton Sanborn has announced she is running to become Walla Walla County auditor.
County auditors serve a wide variety of functions including maintaining county records including marriage licenses, licensing motor vehicles and vessels and overseeing the county accounting department as well as supervising elections and voter registration.
Auditors also manage the process of drawing proposed maps when the county goes through its redistricting process, which Walla Walla County recently concluded. During this process, Sanborn served on a bipartisan advisory committee as an Independent unaffiliated with either political party.
“Nothing matters more to Democracy than our right to vote, and protecting that vote should be our top priority,” Sanborn wrote in a statement.
“I see the Auditor’s Office as kind of like the watchdog of the entire system,” she added in a brief interview.
Sanborn, who is running as a Democrat, said she wants to bring a new perspective to county government.
“Walla Walla County is changing, and I would like to face those changes in a way that keeps the needs of our people at the forefront,” she wrote in a statement.
A resident of the area for the last five years, she has held a variety of roles in financial services, with a focus on banking operations, technology, audits and compliance.
If elected, she wrote in a statement that she would bring her questioning nature to the role, partner with county offices to strengthen financial controls, reduce waste and increase operational efficiencies. She added that she would foster a culture of innovation in the office.
Sanborn, who wrote that she has historically identified as an Independent, decided to run this year as a Democrat due to what she called a recent erosion of individual rights and freedoms, saying she chose to align herself with the party that supports individual choice.
Sanborn is a regular volunteer with The Little Theatre of Walla Walla and serves on that organization’s board of directors. She is also the treasurer and head costumer.
