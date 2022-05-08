Retired farmer Jack Miller has announced he is running as a Republican for Columbia County commissioner.
One position in the three-person Board of County Commissioners, District 3, is up for election this year. That seat is currently held by Commissioner Charles Amerein.
“I am running for county commissioner to bring respect, truth and honor to a position that plays a vital role in shaping the future of our county,” Miller wrote in a statement.
Miller has been an area resident since 1975 and farmed in Columbia and Walla Walla counties for over 20 years.
He was raised on a farm near Prosser, Washington, and graduated with a degree in agricultural economics from Washington State University. He has over 30 years of agricultural business management experience.
Miller ran unsuccessfully in 2021 for a position as a Port of Columbia commissioner, narrowly losing to opponent Johnny Watts by a 12-vote margin.
Miller is an avid hunter and has been a director on boards for the Walla Walla Gun Club, the Spokane Gun Club and the Washington State Trapshooting Association, he wrote in a statement.
“Working in the ag industry for so many years has taught me that nothing stays the same,” Miller said.
“Change is constant, and the refusal to adapt to change leads to stagnation and decline. A farm or business can’t survive by doing nothing, and neither can a county. In order to keep our communities sustainable, we must find ways to move Dayton, Starbuck and Columbia County forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.