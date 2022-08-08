Thousands of newly counted ballots from Walla Walla County voters have been uploaded by local elections officials, doing little to shake up established leads in competitive races for the 2022 primaries.
In the four-way race for Walla Walla County Commissioner District No. 3, Touchet-area farmer and volunteer firefighter Darren Goble remains in the lead with around 30% of the vote, closely followed by Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, who has around 28%.
They gained a tiny amount of ground on their opponents, educator John Haid, the sole Democrat in the race, and Burbank realtor Wayne Langford.
While more than 3,000 ballots are left to be counted, only voters in District 3, which makes up College Place and much of the western half of the county, can decide which two candidates will proceed to the general election. Around 1,850 ballots from District 3 remain to be tallied, and the gap between first and fourth place is currently 400 votes, meaning the race is still too close to call.
The ballot drop on Monday, Aug. 8, was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5. After the largest batch of votes was publicly posted on election night, Tuesday, Aug. 2, Walla Walla County is required by state law to upload an additional batch every three business days, so long as there are at least 500 ballots left to count.
But the county elections department, a division in the county auditor’s office, missed the Friday deadline after staff ran out of time, said Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant in an interview.
The ballots went through the tabulator in time, but the adjudication process, during which the computer systems allow election workers to evaluate potential anomalies — such as double voting in the same race — couldn’t be completed prior to 5 p.m. on Monday, Valiant said. At that point, staff had to leave, he said.
Valiant said that he was unaware of any potential consequences for the missed deadline and that his office would meet future deadlines, getting the next batch uploaded by end of day Thursday, Aug. 11. That Thursday batch is likely to be the last one with a significant number of newly counted ballots, Valiant said.
