The anticipated release of a batch of Walla Walla County primary election ballots scheduled for the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, has been delayed until Monday, Aug. 8, according to local elections officials.
This delayed round of ballots is expected to be one of the largest in the primary election, and could help decide the top-two candidates in close races.
The delay leaves in limbo candidates for Walla Walla County Commissioner, who are locked in a tight race separated only by a few hundred votes. As of Tuesday night, the race was led by Touchet-area farmer and volunteer firefighter Darren Goble, closely followed by Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Gunner Fulmer.
Ballots submitted by drop box or postmarked by Tuesday evening weren’t included in early results released on election night, but most of what remains to be counted was expected to be included in the Friday round of ballots.
The batch now scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday is likely to finalize which two candidates will proceed to the November general election, though particularly close races may have to wait for increasingly small batch of votes to be counted.
