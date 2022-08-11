In the race to become the newest Walla Walla County commissioner, Touchet-area farmer and volunteer firefighter Darren Goble and Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Gunner Fulmer have won the August primary and will face each other in the general election.
A batch of ballots counted and uploaded in the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 11, has confirmed that Goble and Fulmer took the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, having maintained leads they’ve held since election night, Aug. 2.
As of Thursday afternoon, Goble was leading with nearly 29% of the vote, with Fulmer in a close second at nearly 27%.
Their leads have slipped slightly since election night, but not enough for their opponents, realtor Wayne Langford and educator John Haid, to catch up.
With only around 100 votes left uncounted, there are no longer enough ballots remaining for positions to change by the time the primary election is certified on Aug. 16.
The four-way race was for a position on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, specifically for District 3, a seat held by outgoing-Commissioner Greg Tompkins.
Only voters within District 3, which makes up the western half of the county as well as the city of College Place, were able to vote in the primary.
However, all Walla Walla County voters will be able to decide whether Goble or Fulmer will win in the general election on Nov. 8.
Walla Walla County saw a lower-than-average turnout this year for an even-year, non-presidential primary election. In 2018, just over 47% of registered voters cast a ballot, compared to around 43% in 2022.
