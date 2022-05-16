Farmer and businessman Mark Klicker has announced he is running for a second term representing the residents of the 16th Legislative District.
Due to recent redistricting efforts, the 16th Legislative District will include Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County during the upcoming elections.
Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator. Currently, the 16th Legislative District is served by state Rep. Klicker, R-Walla Walla, Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, as well as state Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg. Both Rude and Klicker are running for reelection in 2022, while Dozier’s current term runs through 2026.
As legislator, Klicker serves on the Environment and Energy Committee as the assistant ranking member. He also serves on the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, as well as the Transportation and Rules committees.
If reelected, Klicker said in an statement that he will prioritize tax relief, taking another look at police reforms he believes are harmful, promoting affordable housing and working to end regulations he says are hindering businesses and agricultural communities.
Eliminating partisan politics in the legislature will be another goal for the next term, he wrote in a statement.
“I believe these virtual sessions have siloed many conversations,” Klicker wrote. “We cannot continue to pass legislation that is one-sided. It is not beneficial for our state.”
“My goal is to continue to work with my colleagues across the aisle even if they are one day in the minority,” he continued.
If reelected, Klicker wrote that he would continue to be an open resource and advocate for all his constituents, and that he will provide frequent updates to the residents of the 16th Legislative District.
Born and raised in Walla Walla, Klicker’s family has roots in the region stretching back to the 1800s. Mark Klicker took over Alpha Omega Klicker Cherries in 1991 before selling that business in 2015, at which point he began working as a project coordinator for the Monson Fruit Company, which bought his company.
Klicker now owns and operates Urban, Farm and Forest Group, a timber and forest management company, and continues to work with Northwest First Realtors, selling farmland, rangeland, ranches and forest properties.
He worked for the Washington State Farm Bureau between 1997 to 2012 as a regional director, during which he provided leadership training with county farm bureaus and advised on policy development to lobby for in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
