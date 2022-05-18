Walla Walla real estate agent Jeff Strickler has announced he is running for state representative in the 16th Legislative District, hoping to fill the seat held by Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla.
“I’m running because we need advocates in Olympia who share our values and will focus on issues over partisan politics,” Strickler said in a statement.
Strickler is running as a Democrat.
Due to redistricting, the 16th Legislative District will include Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County.
Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator. The 16th Legislative District is represented by Klicker, Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, and Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg. Both Rude and Klicker are running for reelection, while Dozier’s term runs through 2024.
If voters send him to Olympia, Strickler said he would focus on developing the district's economy by positioning the region to benefit from coming shifts in energy production to combat climate change. The long-term threat that climate change poses to farmers in particular also needs to be addressed, he said.
In addition, he would focus on making child and health care more affordable, he said.
“And, I saw first hand what not having a working health care system does to people when my 45-year-old cousin passed away from cardiac arrest, directly attributable to the cost of health care,” Strickler said in a press release. “Having kids, I see what child care costs and I see how important it is to protect and support public education.”
Strickler and his family moved to Walla Walla in 2010 from Seattle, trading urban career opportunities in favor of a small town where he could raise his children, he said in a statement. He’s not a stranger to rural communities, having spent summers as a child with family in Eastern Oregon, where he said he often heard from farmers concerned about whether they had a future.
Those same families often seemed to be shut out of policymaking, he added.
A graduate of Luther College with a bachelor's degree in science and business management, Strickler worked in the software industry, running his own consulting practice and working with clients around the world.
After 20 years, he transitioned into a career in residential and commercial real estate.
