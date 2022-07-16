What do you think the county’s role is in combating the affordable housing crisis and lack of housing inventory in Walla Walla County? Are there any specific policies you would pursue if you were elected?
I believe the county’s role is to basically stay out of the way. Housing is a private enterprise operation. Counties do not build homes; builders build homes.
The way the county can help is to streamline operations, streamline permitting and do not overburden permit fees and impact fees. Those are the kind of things that municipalities and governments add on to the cost of building housing, which is totally backwards from building affordable housing.
It takes away the ability to build affordable housing. When the starting cost is too high, it doesn’t lead to affordable housing.
We must make it so the builders and developers can make affordable housing without overburdening them to start with. We must keep those things in check.
We need to reduce the fees for builders so they can make affordable housing. If it costs too much, builders pass along the expenses. They have to make a living, too.
If you start small in the beginning with the cost, it can end will a lower cost in the end and that brings affordable housing.
Do you believe the county should change how it works with the cities to address mutual goals? Would you support creating a city-county planning department to increase cooperation?
I think we can all do better together. If all the cities and counties are spending money to do the same job, we can pool our resources to be more efficient and less expensive. I’m open to looking at anything that will save us money and time.
As far as I know, everyone is working together, and we can address that to see how it can be done even better.
If elected, would you prioritize updating how the county works with the cities to bring new land into the urban growth area to address the affordable housing crisis?
The only way to get out of the housing crisis is to build more homes while working together. I would like to sit down with both cities, maybe do a workshop. We need to get these things done and work on community development and come up with a plan.
We need places for people to live. We are not going to attract business if businesses don’t have places for their employees to live.
The housing is the first component. Housing brings business, and business brings revenue and prosperity to cities and counties.
The county maintains a particularly robust surplus rainy day account fund. Would you dip into those savings if you were elected?
I understand that it is good to have reserves. How much is a healthy reserve? The answer should be determined by the three commissioners, working with other elected officials.
We also need to make sure we are prudent with the use of taxpayers’ money.
But we can always look at what is in there and if it is too much or is not.
How do you envision future development of lands within the urban growth area? Do you believe the county should do anything to ease the transition from county to city the land already within the UGA?
Lands in UGA have their own restrictions guided by law. Not sure what the county can do different than the city since it is already under a specific law.
In the UGA, you have rules of what you can and cannot do, so there is not a lot of leeway. The rules are already set. The layers of development rules are endless.
A lot of that area in south Walla Walla is watershed, so maybe that is not the place to be doing our growth. Maybe we can look at somewhere else. We should look at that.
What are specific steps you would take to support new and existing businesses in the county?
The ability to stay out of the way. I don’t want to make it burdensome for people to get a business going. Let’s help people from that standpoint. Cut regulations on businesses is what will help them the most.
We need to make it easier for business to want to come here and do business.
Being familiar with the types of industries in the Burbank Industrial Park helps me to understand how to work with the Port of Walla Walla to bring new business and lift up current businesses.
My goal mainly is to make it easier for businesses and industries to come here and want to do business. To create the revenue we need and get businesses to invest in the region.
What’s a hard-won lesson you’ve learned, whether by enduring some difficulty, overcoming an obstacle or acknowledging a mistake, that influences that way you will approach this office if elected?
Just business in general is hard to overcome. To keep moving forward and making something happen every day.
Every day is a challenge in business, and we all know you can’t do it alone. You need help, and I know how to reach out. I know how to build collaborations and how to work with people and how to make things happen.
Working with community leaders in Burbank really got me involved. Seeing the opportunity to utilize my experience and knowledge when things came up.
I can bring something to the table that nobody else ever has. I bring a whole new perspective and skill set that hasn’t been there before. Being on the planning commission and other involvement has prepared me.
How will you separate your real estate business interests while doing your job as county commissioner? Will you recuse yourself if you are in a conflict of interest?
There’s no doubt that if I need to recuse myself, I can do that. My goal is to make this a full-time job, as it should be, and ramp down my real estate interests.
I don’t see anything I’m doing that would create a conflict of interest.
I plan to take my knowledge to accomplish positive goals for the county, and I know I’m here to serve the county and do not have self-serving interests.
I would absolutely disclose anything that would involve my business or anything I would personally benefit from.
It seems like a job I have been called to do. I’m the right candidate for the job because I bring something to the table that other people do not have.
I can speak the business language and work with the Port. I have that collaboration ability between industry and government.
The crux of my campaign is that I bring something different and unique: thoughts and experiences that can make something positive for the county.
