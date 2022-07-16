Do you believe the current commissioners are sufficiently supportive of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office? Or is there anything specific that you would support or fund differently than the board of commissioners does now?
I'm the type of person that wants to be collaborative with both the sheriff's department, the auditor’s department, local municipalities — and so I want to support as much as I can.
That's not to say that I want to just throw money at it, right?
So if we can meet with the sheriff's department and ask them, besides funding, what can we do to help you or support you? That's the first step when we get an office.
The county maintains a robust surplus fund rainy day account. Would you dip into those savings if you were elected? If so, what for?
... If we need to dip into those savings to provide those services that the county needs? I would say yes. But that's with a little disclaimer at the bottom, right? We're not looking to just spend money, right?
Do I believe that an emergency fund is necessary? Yes, absolutely.
However, I also believe that we need to provide more to the people of Walla Walla County.
Are there particular services where you think that current services are insufficient, when you say we need to provide more?
Yes. One of the biggest ones for me is the lack of mental health support we have in this county. We're at a crisis point where the population’s needs for mental health support is not being met by what we have available.
Especially the people out in Burbank and Lowden and whatnot. They have to go a long way to get to one of those mental health counselors. So if we can put one at least in every municipality within the county, I think we would make a huge impact on those that so desperately want mental health services.
How specifically would you set up policy to implement that?
... I don't have the answers right now.
... That’s what's nice about organizational leadership, which I'm very familiar with, is that we create a team of people that are qualified to work on that particular issue and work on that solution.
Are there any specific policies supporting the development of housing and particularly affordable housing that you would pursue if you were elected?
I believe (the county has) a huge role when it comes to a bunch of issues. Rezoning policies and the leadership aspect of it.
... Once again, it comes back to building a group of individuals that don't have ulterior motives, but want to see what's best for Walla Walla County. And so those answers could come later.
To say I have answers for really any of these, like, solid answers, it's probably the most arrogant thing you can say. Because it takes it takes a village, right?
Do you believe the county should change how it works with the cities to address mutual goals?
... The one thing I keep hearing is that our current commissioners don't focus on the collaboration part with cities. And so that's my intention of coming in is to change that.
And the first step is picking up the phone.
City leaders in Walla Walla and in College Place have expressed concerns that the planning processes for bringing land into the urban growth area are outdated and encourages development in unincorporated lands while freezing development within the cities, which they say is contributing to a lack of affordability and a lack of overall development. Do you believe these concerns have merit? How would you address them?
... We cannot solve these crises that are happening without restructuring and without that collaboration effort within the cities.
So when you hear that the county is not working with the cities and not collaborating for things like growth, then that's part of the problem.
Once again, like, I don't have the answers for that. But we want to make sure we hit that sweet spot where we're not overdoing it, but we're also addressing those valid concerns that the citizens of the county are seeing, as well as those of local cities.
Do you believe the county should do anything to ease the transition of land already within the UGA from the county to cities?
Well, if we want to see more growth, I think it's almost imperative that we make it as easy as we can.
And, you know, that comes with rezoning for annexation and in creating more opportunities for those investors to come in and increase that affordable housing that needs to be built.
What are specific steps you would take to support the creation of new businesses in the county and the retention of existing ones?
A lot of it is talking to local business owners. A lot of it has to do with the amount of taxes that are being brought on to these smaller businesses. And so if we can lower those taxes for local businesses, where we can, we should look at it.
Everyone talks about wanting Costco, and so that would be amazing to come in. But it's not just big businesses that we want to bring, though they do bring a good bit of tax revenue to the county and into local cities. But we want to encourage more smaller businesses to open up.
What's a hard-won lesson, something that you have gained through having to navigate some difficulty, overcoming an obstacle, acknowledging a mistake, that influences the way that you will approach this office?
Well, actually at the beginning of this campaign, the biggest lesson I learned is: Be yourself. Stop trying to be somebody else.
Last year you won your election to the College Place City Council only to be disqualified because you had moved slightly outside of city limits without realizing it. County government is incredibly complicated, and making a small mistake can have big consequences. How do you reassure voters that you will be attentive to those details?
Yeah, I own up to it. I should have been a little bit more diligent when it came to that.
So how do I address that?
It’s a combination of being more educated, never taking that for granted, and striving to learn more and to understand more, as well as having those individuals surrounding me that have the same mentality of being more attentive and focused.
