Do you believe the current commissioners are sufficiently supportive of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office? Or is there anything specific that you would support or fund differently than the board of commissioners does now?
I think, actually, just the opposite, I think that the commissioners have really bent over backwards to help out the sheriff's department.
(The Sheriff’s Office) is trying to backfill, like a lot of the departments in our area ... Unfortunately ... the backfilling only goes so fast.
But I feel like the commissioners greenlighted everything that the sheriff's department's asked them to do, and the sheriff's department’s moving as fast as they can through that process.
The county maintains a robust surplus fund rainy day account. Would you dip into those savings if you were elected? If so, what for?
I would say it's always, always gonna be a struggle, right?
But I would say right now, it would be real scary to dip into those funds. I think we all know that we're on the verge of a recession ... with that recession just being right around the corner — and I truly believe it's going to happen — I think it'd be real scary to dip into those funds right now.
Are there any specific policies supporting the development of housing and particularly affordable housing that you would pursue if you were elected?
So, you know, the county pays into the (city of Walla Walla's) sleep center ... and we have an amazing program here in Walla Walla County, compared to most places, which is one of the reasons why we're getting so many homeless here in Walla Walla. They're literally being put on buses, from the Portland area and other areas in Oregon, particularly.
The problems that I'm seeing is that with our sleep center is that ... you were supposed to progress through the system ... and I'm not seeing some of that happen. I'm seeing some of the same people stay in the sleep center for almost two years now.
And the system works if they choose to use it, so I think we have a good system.
The Alliance for the Homeless has talked publicly, though, that part of their bottleneck with getting people out is a lack of inventory, a lack of housing that they can use housing vouchers for.
If there's a bottleneck there ... then we need to look at that and figure out, what is the bottleneck?
Is it that we don't have enough employees working to make it to get them through the process faster? Or is it the housing, we can't build fast enough, or we can't find the right places for them?
Do you believe the county should change how it works with the cities to address mutual goals?
Well, I don't know exactly how much cooperation is there. I will just have to assume that the county commissioners are making the majority of these meetings and are aware of what's going on.
... If they're not, for some reason, whatever that reason is, that's one of my main pieces for my election: communication. I am huge on it. I've always been big on it.
City leaders in Walla Walla and in College Place have expressed concerns that the planning processes for bringing land into the urban growth area are outdated and encourages development in unincorporated lands while freezing development within the cities, which they say is contributing to a lack of affordability and a lack of overall development. Do you believe these concerns have merit? How would you address them?
... This is one of the topics that will always be at the top of the list for county commissioners. Because it's always a constant struggle.
I just had this conversation with someone the other day, that we're not Pasco. So you look at Pasco and you go, “Oh, my gosh, they're expanding so fast.”
Well, the difference is that Pasco is a desert. If you look right around the area that is growing for Pasco, it's just cheat grass and sand. And so we have a unique "problem" here in that everything around us is agriculture, and water, and wetlands, and you know, you name it.
... I don't have an answer right now about whether I would do one way or another. I think it just has to be weighed out every time. You know, is it worth giving up this or that for this or that?
Do you believe the county should do anything to ease the transition of land already within the UGA from the county to cities?
... If the city is going to annex an area in the county, then it's truly up to the city to make sure they're gonna meet those criteria, so that the taxpayers out there, they're gonna be paying the same taxes, you know, are they getting the same services?
What are specific steps you would take to support new and existing businesses in the county?
I think it's great to have new businesses coming in, but again, we're gonna get into that struggle of what's coming in? Does it benefit our county?
... For example, there might be another winery coming into our county, right? Yeah, the tax base is great ... but at what cost?
But, of course, I support more businesses.
One of the main complaints I've heard talking to a lot of people now ... is that the county planning and permitting department is a mess.
... I don't want to speculate until I can have a chance to talk to them directly and say, “Hey, here's what I'm hearing, but what what's really going on?”
But that's also something that ... probably needs to be looked at.
What’s a hard-won lesson you’ve learned, whether by enduring some difficulty, overcoming an obstacle or acknowledging a mistake, that influences that way you will approach this office if elected?
So, 28 years of (public service) and working for the people, the one thing that I've found (is) that you can go sideways real quick is by not having good communication with them, assuming that this is happening, or that is happening.
