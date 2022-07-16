Do you believe the current commissioners are sufficiently supportive of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office? Or is there anything specific that you would support or fund differently than the board of commissioners does now?
They’re very supportive of the Sheriff's Office. The problem that everybody has is funding, how do we get more funding to increase, you know, the staff, the deputies?
But no, they've, they're very supportive of the Sheriff's Office. I fully, fully believe in that.
What do you think the county's role is in combating the affordable housing crisis and the lack of housing inventory in Walla Walla County? Is there anything that you would pursue if you were elected?
I don't have a comment on that … I don't know about affordable housing. I don't know until I until I dive into it … That hasn't been on the top of my list. Let me put it that way.
What is on top of your list? What are some of the ideas you have that you would want to put into action as soon as you're elected, if you are elected?
Public safety is number one … That can be public works. That's your roads, the Sheriff's Office, being able to come up with the funding for additional officers.
This is about I want Walla Walla County to be a safe place to raise a family and live, you know? That's very important to me. But what rules all that, you know, is fiscal responsibility, fiscal accountability, you know?
Looking into the budgets, how are we doing with our spending? Is there changes that can be made for the positive?
I've been doing budgets since I was 9 years old with my first 4-H project. So, at the farm, we've had to be very creative to survive. Every year gets harder, our expenses are going through the roof. Inflation is killing us. And we've got to work through it without impacting the residents of our county here.
Part of that is bringing in new businesses and helping those businesses that are here to maintain. We got to make Walla Walla County the place to come to.
Do you believe the county should change how it works with cities to address mutual goals? Would you support creating some sort of city-county planning department or some other form of inter-agency board, or any change to help the city and county cooperate?
Do I think it's a good idea? Possibly, you know, we got to look into it. Everybody's got to play nice. We're all in it for the same thing, for our residents, you know, for our county, our county's people, this is our home.
I don't know of any conflicts with the county and the city because I haven't been involved with that. But that's where sometimes, you know, a fresh set of eyes, a fresh mind is good to have.
Would you prioritize updating how the county works with cities to bring new land into the urban growth area?
People talk about difficulties in getting permits through the planning department.
I've been on the county commissioner calls pretty religiously for the last couple of years. When I can't make it, I go back and listen to the audio files that are available. And I know things.
The planning department says they've made improvements in their times for getting permits and that, you know, that's a big thing to people. When you go to do something, like sell off a piece of ground or cluster or housing development, what's it take to get it through the planning department? That's something that really needs to be looked at.
What are some specific steps you would take to support new and existing businesses in the county?
That gets back to the planning department. To permitting. So, working with the Port (of Walla Walla), I've got some really good relationships with our Port commissioners and then again with the cities. What can we do to entice these companies to come here?
That's how I'm seeing it. You got to work together … The Port's done a lot of things like they put in that large water storage facility off Dodd Road. That's going to be able to help some industry come in with a freshwater capacity.
What’s a hard-won lesson you've learned, whether by enduring some difficulty, overcoming an obstacle or acknowledging a mistake, that influences the way you would approach this office if elected?
One thing I've learned a lesson in is trust but verify … There's always two sides to a story. You can't just go off on a tangent on something. You’ve got to have a little thick skin, right? Because people are going say things and you're going hear things. Trust but verify. That's a big one.
You have faced some criticism for your use of social media to comment on transgender people. And in another case for suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris got her job by performing sexual favors. What would you say to voters who might worry that some of your use of social media might indicate you don't have the temperament to lead them? What would you tell voters who are concerned about that?
Well when you talk about transgender, you're talking about some of my family members. I mean, I've got a got a very diversified family … I mean, I've talked to these people in my family. I don't want to name who they are … But, you know, Facebook stuff, you see stuff, you share stuff, and sometimes you don't dig deep into it for sure.
But it's a part of life. I have fun with life. You know, you kind of have fun with whatever you do at work, people you work with, you know, so it's called a sense of humor. And some people get really offended by it. And, you know, that's just part of it.
But you need to talk to people that have worked with me. The school board, fire districts, fair board. Talk to people that know me, know who I am. I shoot straight, I'm honest. I try to lead my life with integrity and honor.
Funny things happen on the internet. Sometimes you share stuff, and you know it's not always funny to everybody.
I understand that because some things are said that I don't find funny. But I don't look at it. I move on. I don't spend any time on it.
When it comes to political stuff, people get sensitive. But the one thing I've always said is, whether I vote for the person or not, if they get elected, I always wish them well. And hope that they — if I don't agree with them — I hope they prove me wrong and do a good job.
What have I not asked you that you think voters need to know about you?
The way that I've ran on my positions, whether it be for commissioner, school board member, fair board member or anything I do service related, I'm a listener.
I try to be very proactive. I want to know if there's a problem. How can we make it better? I talked to teachers, when I was at the high schools. I talked to staff, you know, I talked to parents, go to the ballgames. I asked people, “How are we doing?”
You know, this isn't my school. This isn't my fire department. It's ours. This is our county. How are we doing? What can we do better?
And I'm sincere when I do this.
