Incumbent Republican Karen Martin faces challenger Marjorie Denton Sanborn, a Democrat, in the race for Walla Walla County Auditor.
The auditor is responsible for a wide variety of functions, including supervising elections and voter registration, maintaining county records such as marriage licenses, the licensing of motor vehicles and vessels, and overseeing the county's accounting department.
Auditors also oversee the process of drawing proposed maps when the county goes through its redistricting process, which Walla Walla County recently concluded.
The Walla Walla County auditor is paid an annual salary of $86,176.
What future do you see for the Walla Walla County financial and electoral system and how it serves its citizens during the upcoming term?
Financial system: The current finance (software) system is coming to an end of life. We are currently doing demos to replace what we have. For this process we have put together a core group of “power” users to start. We are looking for a system that will work for everyone and either integrate with some separate systems or hopefully be able to replace them. This will provide better efficiency and hopefully reduce expenses.
Electoral system: The voter registration data base is a state-wide system and has brought many efficiencies in the state of Washington as well as making sure that every voter that wants to vote can and that the votes are counted accurately. There are continuing meetings and discussions as to what to do to make it even better. Laws are constantly changing and we strive hard to implement them efficiently and effectively with the least amount of inconvenience to our voters.
What makes you the better candidate for this position?
My years of service in the Auditor’s Office makes me the best qualified candidate. I have served 33 years in the Auditor’s Office, the last 23 as your elected county Auditor. The Auditor’s Office is four offices in one. Finance, Recording/Marriage Licenses, Vehicle/Vessel title and licensing and Elections/Voter Registration. All are equally important. I am a certified vehicle field operator, certified election administrator from 1999 to Dec. 31, 2021. Once re-elected I will re-certify, by re-taking the certification test (which I have passed twice already) and attending the E-101 class which is a required training to become certified. It would take my opponent until 2025 to become certified. This position requires someone who is flexible and can switch gears from one to the other at a moment's notice. I work side by side with my incredibly dedicated staff, with the Board of County Commissioners as well as other elected officials, department heads, and employees. The citizens of Walla Walla County pay a salary for this person to do a full-time job that requires full-time attention and commitment. I will and always have given this job my full commitment and attention.
If elected, what would be your top immediate priority?
My staff and I will continue to give professional and courteous customer service to citizens of Walla Walla County. We will review the last year and collaborate on what is needed and areas that we can improve upon. I anticipate that elections will continue to be a hot topic and we will work to ensure that each citizen is comfortable in the knowledge that their votes are secure and correctly counted, as we have done for years.
