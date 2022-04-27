Public defender Nicholas Holce has announced his candidacy for the part-time Walla Walla County District Court judge position currently held by John O. Knowlton.
District courts handle misdemeanors, traffic infractions, civil and small claims cases.
Walla Walla County’s district court has two judges, a full-time presiding judge who manages most cases, and a part-time judge who handles a smaller caseload and can fill in if the full-time judge is unavailable.
If elected, Holce would continue providing indigent defense services in the county’s superior court as an attorney, though his new position would affect his ability to appear for certain cases in district court, he wrote in an email.
Holce touts experience as both prosecutor and defender in superior and district courts. He served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Walla Walla County between 2013 and 2020 before beginning his own law firm. His primary area of practice is public defense in Walla Walla Superior Court.
“As a deputy prosecutor, I responded regularly to motions both in superior court and district court involving every type of action, from suppression of evidence to motions to dismiss,” Holce wrote in a statement. “As a criminal defense attorney, I have pursued myriad motions as well.”
“In both roles, I have had to not only scrutinize the law, but I have also had to evaluate the facts and circumstances of each individual person affected by the case,” he continued.
This experience has prepared Holce for the requirements of a judicial position, he wrote.
“Whether I am presiding over a jury trial, evaluating a speeding ticket, or hearing a petition for a protection order, I will have the breadth of experience and depth of knowledge to be able to accurately and fairly render a determination that is supported by the law and which addresses the unique needs of the parties appearing before me,” he said.
Holce invites the public to reach out to him and his campaign committee at electnicholasholce@gmail.com.
