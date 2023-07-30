It’s time for Walla Walla County voters to return their primary election ballots — by mail, drop box or in a visit to the Elections Department before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Ballots went out to 24,204 registered voters in this election, and 4,983 had been returned as of Friday, giving the county an early turnout rate of 20.6%, elections supervisor Morgen Bradshaw-Morgan said.
Ballot return
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, and ballots returned to the collection boxes must be in before 8 p.m. Tuesday, when election workers will promptly seal the boxes up. Before that, the boxes are open 24 hours a day.
The drop boxes are located at:
- Walla Walla County Health Department, 314 W. Main St. in the alley between Main and Rose streets.
- Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2, 170 N. Wilbur Ave. at the corner of Wilbur Avenue and Tacoma Street.
- Waitsburg City Hall, 106 Main St. at the corner of First and Main streets.
Ballots can also be returned in person to a drop box inside the Elections Department, 315 W. Main St. in Room 203. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and until 8 p.m. on election night.
Ballot processing
Those returning ballots in person may also get a glimpse into how ballots are processed.
Voters can keep an eye on the process through video feeds from two cameras in the room. The feeds are streamed in the hallway and online.
Political parties can have an observer in the ballot processing room itself. Candidates and members of the public are also welcome, depending on available space.
Bradshaw-Morgan said the office has five paid volunteers who will work to process ballots as they come in, verifying signatures and getting the ballots ready to be run through the scanners.
“Everything is processed the day we get it in, which is amazing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.