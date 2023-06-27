In Walla Walla County, the process a ballot follows from election office to voter and back is one with many checks and balances.
Auditor Karen Martin and elections supervisor Morgen Bradshaw-Morgan have been preparing for the 2023 primary and general election since the start of the calendar year. The behind-the-scenes work may be overshadowed by voter deadlines and Election Day antics, but it’s all part of what makes the election process move along smoothly and securely.
Military ballots have already been mailed, and all other ballots will be mailed in mid-July.
Martin said the elections department receives some back right away, with another big influx the day before and the day of the election.
“Probably one of our biggest hurdles is people waiting to send their ballots in until Election Day,” she said.
Once the ballots are back in the office, processing is done by trained, paid volunteers, who sort ballots, verify signatures and scan ballots under the watchful eye of their supervisors.
Here’s what to know about how ballots are processed in Walla Walla County, from election office monitor to voter and back.
Early preparation
Preparing for an upcoming election is a process that takes time, and Martin said the prep work goes on throughout the year.
The elections office starts each year by reaching out to the districts and agencies with elected positions, asking which seats are at term and up for election.
“Once we get that back, we verify that information,” she said.
Candidates who want to vie for a seat in office register with the county during filing week in mid-May.
“Once we know what we’re dealing with, we start the ballot layout process,” Martin said.
Building the ballot
Bradshaw-Morgan builds the ballot from one of two computers in the ballot processing room that are not connected to the internet. This is one of multiple security measures to help prevent ballot or result tampering.
The two monitors are connected to the same network as the two ballot scanners or tabulators, but none of the machines are connected to the internet, Martin said.
Bradshaw-Morgan creates the sample ballot, and the file is sent to the vendor to be printed.
“The voter registration system is tied in with this because when we register a voter we put them by the address into the right precinct,” Martin said.
The voter’s precinct is used to determine which races should appear on their ballot — one reason why having a voter’s up-to-date address is so important, she said.
The printed ballots are then mailed to voters 45 days ahead of the election for military and overseas voters and 18 days ahead of the election for all other voters.
Walla Walla voters should begin receiving their ballots in mid-July.
Ballot return
The day ballots are mailed, election workers open up the ballot drop boxes and make sure they are sealed and secure.
Ballots can be returned to the collection boxes located throughout the county or by mail.
Martin said there are logs for each ballot drop box, and the boxes are padlocked with a seal and number that shows if the box has been tampered with.
“We’ll be able to tell if it’s been opened,” Martin said.
Each time election workers open the drop box, the seal is removed and voided. The drop box is then resealed, and the workers add the date and time to the log, which must be initialed by two people.
The staff members work in pairs, with the positions and partners regularly changed as another security measure.
The ballots that are removed from the drop box go into tubs that are also closed with tamper-evident seals.
Ballot processing
The ballots are brought to the elections office and sorted into batches of 50-100 ballots. Martin said paper slips are used to mark the number in each batch, and a count is kept of the total ballots received each day.
The signatures on the ballot envelopes are then compared to voter signatures in the registration database. A ballot must be properly signed to be accepted.
Voters who submit a ballot with a mismatched or missing signature will be contacted by mail and phone to remedy the issue before ballots are due.
After the signatures have been checked, the ballots are filed as "ready to open" in a cabinet with a log. Two workers then start the opening process, running the ballots through a letter opener to separate the ballots from the security envelopes.
At that point, the ballots are considered anonymized. A voter’s name or other identifying information is no longer tied to the ballot.
“They’re separated in a way that I can’t trace it back to that envelope,” Bradshaw-Morgan said.
Election workers then visually inspect the ballots for inconsistencies, stains or warping that would prevent them from being scanned into the system.
The ballots are scanned into the network — the one not connected to the internet — and the images can be viewed on the monitor.
“When we get done, it'll give us a total of what we've counted,” Martin said. “It doesn’t tell us how they were cast, it just tells us how many ran through and are ready to be tabulated.”
The results are not tabulated until election night.
If the total number of scanned ballots doesn’t match the total from the previous step, the log system allows workers to backtrack to each step in the process to confirm the correct total, Martin said.
Certification
Election certification is done by the county canvassing board in public meetings.
Before certifying the results, the board looks at each of the ballots the staff recommends rejecting — whether for a signature error or something else — and decides to approve or reject, Martin said.
That’s another check-and-balance to make sure ballots are properly rejected, or counted if they can be, she said.
Election staff
The ballot processing work is all carried out by paid volunteers. Martin said the office hires six to 10 workers for each election depending on the size.
Many of the volunteers are retired county employees, she said.
“It’s important to them, too. They take it very seriously,” Bradshaw-Morgan said.
The volunteers work in pairs throughout the process, a method that serves as both a security measure and a way to keep people focused.
“If we rotate them, then they keep on their toes,” Bradshaw-Morgan said. “They pay better attention.”
Open to the public
Martin said she has seen more concerns about election security locally since 2020, when false claims of election fraud became more widespread.
“There’s still some (who) just want to spread rumors and not really come in and look and learn,” Martin said.
Those who do come in get their questions answered, she said.
“Others were concerned enough to come in through the parties or on their own to observe and see firsthand how things are going,” she said. “Not to say that they don't think they might be doing it wrong somewhere else still, but they look at our processes and see that we're doing the job we're supposed to be doing.”
Ballot processing is open to the public, and Martin encourages people to come in.
The elections office is a small space, and voters can keep an eye on the process through video feeds from two cameras in the room. The feeds are streamed in the hallway and online.
Martin said the political parties can have an observer in the ballot processing room itself. Candidates and members of the public are also welcome, depending on available space.
Observers cannot touch the ballots or interact with election workers.
“We’ve always brought people in so they can come watch and see what we’re doing as we’re doing it,” Martin said.
As another check-and-balance in the process, a logic and accuracy test will be conducted ahead of the election to check the scanner’s accuracy in tabulating votes.
Martin said a date for the test has not yet been scheduled, but public notice will be given when it is. The test is also open to the public.
