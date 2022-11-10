The 2022 election is not over in Walla Walla County. Two days after Election Day, just over half of the ballots have been counted, according to local election officials.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday — two hours later than expected — the Walla Walla County Auditor’s office released the results of about 3,000 additional ballots, increasing the total to 11,553.
However, about 11,000 more ballots remain to be counted. The next batch is not expected until 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to local election officials.
This new estimate for total votes cast in the 2022 election would bring overall turnout among Walla Walla County voters to a bit over 62% — still lower than the 69% average in recent midterm elections, but far above earlier projections.
Thursday’s release did nothing to shake up the trajectory of local races: those who led by large margins Tuesday continue to lead by large margins. In the county’s closest race, that of county commissioner, Gunner Fulmer maintains a lead of about 600 votes over Darren Goble.
Incumbent County Auditor Karen Martin, a Republican, currently has a 36-percentage-point lead over her Democratic challenger, Marjorie Denton Sanborn.
In the race for Walla Walla prosecuting attorney, Republican Gabriel Acosta leads Democrat Michelle Morales by 63% to 37%.
For Walla Walla District Court judge, part time, Jared Hawkins has a 25-percentage-point lead over Nicholas Holce.
Incumbents Reps. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, and Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, both led their Democratic challengers by more than 40-percentage-points.
Voters continue to support the passage of Walla Walla County Prop. 1, which asked voters to clarify how county officials can spend revenues from the existing Juvenile Detention Sales and Use Tax. That ballot measure is currently passing 56% to 44%.
Voters in the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District were asked to choose whether to approve a levy of $0.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value to pay for the district’s maintenance and operation expenses in 2023. As of Thursday night, 63% of votes cast were in favor of the levy.
Voters in Columbia School District No. 400 were asked whether to support a levy to fund safety, security and infrastructure improvements. The levy would start at an estimated $0.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023, dropping each year to $0.76 per $1,000 in 2026. As of Thursday night, 57% of votes cast were in opposition to the levy.
Counties must certify and transmit their results by Nov. 23. The Secretary of State then has until Dec. 2 to certify the results of the state’s general election.
