MILTON-FREEWATER — May 17 is Oregon’s primary election date, and in Umatilla County, it’s a busy ballot.
Six candidates are running for the Position No. 1 seat, currently held by outgoing Commissioner George Murdoch. Three people are up for county commission Position No. 2, including incumbent John Shafer. Primary winners will be listed in the Nov. 8 election.
In Milton-Freewater, the fate of a new parks and recreation levy will be decided in this month’s election cycle.
Measure 30-150 proposes a five-year, local option tax of $100,000 to improve, replace and repair city recreation facilities.
The 2022 proposal follows a 2018 levy of the same amount, overwhelmingly approved by voters and meant to accomplish the same goals.
The plan was to use that first $100,000 for repairs to the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, playground and trails improvements in the adjacent Yantis Park, the city’s skate park facility, tennis court repairs and more.
At the time, city officials did not foresee that the pool would need extensive work that all but ate up the entirety of that levy. In April, the City Council approved using $88,546 of COVID-19 federal relief dollars to buy heaters to maintain a safer and more inviting water temperature for swimming.
Those needs left other parks and recreation projects out in the cold, including a hoped-for dog park, golf course pathways, ball field work and the Yantis Park improvements that didn’t get done the first time, officials said.
If approved, the proposed tax is estimated to cost taxpayers about 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Ballots were mailed on April and can be returned by mail or dropped in a rear parking lot, drive-up ballot box at Milton-Freewater City Hall, 722 S. Main St. Those must be received by 8 p.m. on election day in a designated drop box or postmarked that day.
