Longtime Walla Walla County Clerk Kathy Martin will seek reelection this year to her position, which exists to provide a fair, accurate and independently established record of the opinions, decisions and judgments of the county’s superior court.
First appointed to the position in 1988 to finish the term of outgoing County Clerk Pam Ray, Martin has been elected to her position consistently since 1989. Born and raised in Walla Walla by a family of plumbers, Martin began working with the court through a job program as a student of Walla Walla High School.
As clerk, Martin worked for nearly a decade with the Washington state Administrative Office of the Courts to implement the state’s current case management system. She worked to use modern technology for record keeping, storing historical records in the county’s document management system along with contemporary records.
During COVID-19 restrictions, Martin worked with others in the court to set up a courtroom in the county fairgrounds community building, where a number of murder cases were tried due to safety concerns with the potential for spreading airborne pathogens inside the court.
Martin is also a longtime member of the Walla Walla County Republican Central Committee and a longtime volunteer at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Rodeo each year.
“I take pride in my office and the work that I have accomplished over the years,” Martin wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.