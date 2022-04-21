Wayne Langford, a realtor active in local governance, has announced his candidacy to replace outgoing Greg Tompkins on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
If elected, Langford said in an interview that he has three goals for office: providing additional funding to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, pushing for timely development of U.S. Highway 12 and other critical transportation infrastructure, and supporting economic development.
“Lowering taxes is a close fourth,” Langford added, saying that economic growth under his tenure would allow the county to lower tax rates for individuals.
The commissioners have not done enough to support the Sheriff’s Office with funding and staffing, he continued.
“The sheriff’s department is critically underfunded and undermanned,” he said. “There is a history of some distance between the commissioner’s office and the sheriff’s office, and I want to heal some of those wounds.”
Langford, a permanent resident of Burbank since 2016 and local property owner since 2005, has served in various capacities for the Realtor Association, including on the board of directors, the Budget and Finance Committee, Government Affairs, and Ethics and Professional Standards Committees. He served as Association President in 2013.
Since moving to Burbank full-time about six years ago, Langford has engaged the process to update local zoning regulations to promote economic development, a years-long process that concluded in 2021.
He currently serves on the Walla Walla County Planning Commission and Board of Equalization and is a regular at the Board of County Commissioner’s weekly meetings.
Langford is running for the commissioner District 3 seat, the only position in the county’s highest office that is up for election this year.
Tompkins, who is serving his fourth term as county commissioner, announced in February that he would not seek reelection to that seat.
