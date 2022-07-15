Candidates for an open seat on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners as well as state Rep. Mark Klicker and the two candidates to vying for his seat in the state legislature, spoke at a forum on Thursday, July 14, to tell voters about themselves and their positions on the issues.
The virtual forum was hosted by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, the local branch of the American Association of University Woman and the Walla Walla Association of Realtors. It was moderated by chamber President and CEO Kyle Tarbet.
Other than the federal elections, the two races represented on Thursday night were the only ones appearing on local voters’ ballots where at least one contender will be knocked out in the upcoming primary. In both cases, only the top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.
In the race for county commissioner are Republicans Gunner Fulmer, an administrative sergeant and spokesman for the Walla Walla Police Department; Darren Goble, a farmer; and Wayne Langford, a realtor; as well as Democrat John Haid, an education program coordinator.
In the race for state representative for Legislative District 16, incumbent Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, was joined by challengers Jeff Strickler, Democrat, and Susan Kay Schiller, who is running as a member of the Peace and Freedom Party.
Each race was given around an hour of time during which candidates were asked to introduce themselves, answer questions and give closing statements in two-minute segments.
While a recording of the event was originally intended to be uploaded to the chamber’s Facebook page, technical difficulties led the organization to decide to post it instead to YouTube for on-demand viewing. However, the video was not uploaded before this article was published.
Walla Walla County commissioner, District No. 3
One seat of the three-member Walla Walla Board of County Commissioners, currently held by retiring Commissioner Greg Tompkins, is up for election this year, and it has attracted more candidates than any other local race.
Langford pointed to his years of experience as a realtor and active member on various county boards and commissions, as well as his work updating zoning regulations in the unincorporated community of Burbank, located along the county’s western edge.
Goble spoke about his deep roots in the community as a fourth-generation farmer in the Touchet area as well as his experience working on the Touchet School Board, the Walla Walla Catholic Schools Board, and as livestock director for the county fair board.
While Haid is a relative newcomer to the area, having moved to the valley in 2017, he framed himself as a perpetual student excited to learn and grow who had come to want to give back to the community that had embraced him. He noted that he is an active volunteer, including as a youth soccer coach.
Fulmer, who is likely the most familiar name to local residents, pointed to his decades of public service, whether as a firefighter, in the military or in his current role as the public face of the police department of the county’s largest city.
Asked about the biggest issues facing the county, Fulmer and Haid both pointed to a lack of mental health resources — Haid also talked about affordable housing — while Langford focused on staffing levels in the Sheriff’s Office and Goble spoke about preparing the county’s finances for economic downturn.
“So we've got to figure out a way to prepare as best we can, which county’s done a great job of, but we’ve got to be ready for what's coming,” Goble said. “There are many things that are important, but that’s what’s really concerning to me.”
Transparency and accessibility were a throughline of Thursday’s forum discussion. While Fulmer and Haid said they believed they had an obligation to publicly explain their votes, even dissenting ones, Langford and Goble said that once the vote was made, the debate was over.
“You go out arm and arm together, saying this was the decision of the board,” Langford said. “You don’t air the dirty laundry outside.”
The candidates were asked about increasing the commission’s transparency and accessibility, particularly with Hispanic resident, who make up around 23% of the county’s population, according to the 2020 census.
Fulmer and Langford questioned whether this was an issue, but said, without making any commitments, that they would be willing to consider finding ways to include translations of the meetings and provide Spanish-language materials about county issues.
“Like some of the other candidates have stated, I haven't seen, you know, any major issues,” Fulmer said. “Everything is broadcast, and you can even listen to it later if you wish. If there's not a translation there, then absolutely, that's something that we need to be looking at.”
Goble agreed that bringing in diverse members of the community was important, though he stated that he hadn’t seen members of “that group there to take notes as we do with other members of the retired folks,” referencing the newsletter that community activist Dorothy Knudson writes after each commission meeting.
Haid, who is of Latino decent, said that representation in local government was a primary issue for that demographic locally.
“When it comes to the Latino vote, I think representation is one of the biggest things that we can focus on, representation to get more Latinos into local offices,” Haid said.
However, he did not address the question about accessibility in public meetings.
On the topic of economic development, Fulmer, Goble and Haid each made broad statements about the value of businesses — Fulmer also argued that not all business development was necessarily worth the cost — but none offered specifics.
Langford jumped on the question, however, arguing that the county needed to address its housing crisis and streamline the permitting process to attract businesses.
“And again, with my background and experience, I'm the one that is probably best suited to be able to work with the Port, with the Community Development Department and to make things happen,” Langford said.
State legislature, Legislative District 16, Position No. 1
While both local state representatives, Klicker and Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, have to defend their seat in 2022, Klicker’s is the only race of the two with more than two candidates and thus the only race where one candidate will be eliminated in the upcoming August primary.
While the forum format did not provide as much opportunity as a debate might have for candidates to articulate how they differed from each other on the issues, Strickler and Klicker, the candidates most likely to advance to the November general election, made starkly different cases about how effective they thought they could be in Olympia.
Strickler made passing mention of his experience as a realtor in his opening statements, instead relaying an anecdote from a voter in Prosser who is struggling to afford rent, obtain vital mental health services, and who lost two family members to COVID-19.
“Regardless of party, these are the issues that are facing our district,” Strickler said. “And it's true whether it's (Walla Walla County) or Benton County or Franklin County. That's fundamentally why I'm running.”
Klicker began by speaking about his connection to the district as a fifth-generation farmer, and while he noted that the district faced a number of challenges, he complained that his district had been “left out” of the decision-making process by westside Democrats, saying that “hopefully” this would change in 2023 when in-person discussions could become more common.
Strickler, running as a Democrat in a district that historically skews heavily toward Republicans, argued this was exactly why he should be elected, claiming he would be able to better negotiate for the district from within the Democratic caucus.
“I'll tell you the most partisan thing I'm going to say tonight and probably ever, which is, bottom line, the Democrats have a supermajority in our legislature,” Strickler said.
“There’s not anybody from Eastern Washington in the Democratic caucus,” he said. “We’re not even at the table where the decisions are being made.”
For her part, Schiller spent her opening statement to give her resume, including mentioning her three failed runs for Walla Walla City Council in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
The candidates were asked about their positions on promoting economic development, addressing climate change and other topics, though the strictly enforced two-minute time limit and lack of follow-up provided little opportunity for candidates to offer or be pressed for specifics.
On affordable housing, Strickler said his focus would be job growth instead of tackling the issue directly, both to increase overall pay and building out the community’s reservoir of plumbers, electricians and other skilled laborers, and creating home equity lines to help people maintain the homes they have.
Klickers largely talked about cutting regulations to reduce cost and to fix problems with growth management rules.
“It continued every five years when they do (Growth Management Act) planning, things are being down-zoned, meaning acreage is larger, not smaller,” Klicker said. “And so they force them, the only way they can do growth is into the Urban Growth Areas.”
Schiller largely declined to address the issue of housing, instead saying that she would focus on mental health resources, education and jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.