Incumbent Ruth Ladderud and challenger Chris Leyendecker will face off this November for the Position 3 seat on the Walla Walla School Board.
After the initial vote count for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election, Ladderud was leading with 3,702 votes, or 65.38%. Leyendecker was following with 1,818 votes, or 32.11%.
The third-place candidate was Cheri Smith, who did not file her own name for the election and did not campaign for the seat. As of Tuesday night, she had received 134 votes, or 2.37%. Eight write-in votes were also cast.
Ladderud and Leyendecker will move on to the general election, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, to compete for the Position 3 seat. Walla Walla School Board members are elected to four-year terms.
Ladderud, who has been on the school board since 2012, works as an administrative assistant at Whitman College. Leyendecker, who is seeking office for the first time, is a courthouse security officer with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Both candidates could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.