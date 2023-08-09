The most recent results from the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election show that incumbent Ruth Ladderud and newcomer Alayna Brinton are still leading the races for the Walla Walla School Board.
The Walla Walla County Elections Department reported on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that 7,466 of 24,217 ballots have been returned so far, which is a voter turnout of 30.8% as of Friday, Aug. 4.
The election department reported on Wednesday about 300 more ballots were left to be counted and the results of each race remain the same, with incumbent Ladderud leading the race for Position 3 on the school board and newcomer Brinton leading the race for Position 4. Incumbent Eric Rindal remains in third place in the Position 4 race.
Results are expected to be certified by Tuesday, Aug. 15. The next ballot update will be posted to the elections website by 5 p.m. the same day.
Here are the results as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Walla Walla School Board Position 3
Ladderud leads the Position 3 race with 4,631 votes, or 65.33%. Challenger Chris Leyendecker follows with 2,292 votes, or 32.33%. Both are expected to advance to the November general election.
The third candidate, Cheri Smith, has received 156 votes, or 2.2%. Smith did not file her own name and did not campaign for a school board seat.
Ten write-in votes have been cast so far.
Walla Walla School Board Position 4
Brinton continues to lead the race with 2,896 votes, or 40.78%. She is seeking office for the first time and has raised more campaign money than any other candidate, with $5,991 raised so far.
Following Brinton is Zana Carver with 2,661 votes, or 37.47%. This is Carver's second time running for a seat on the school board.
Meanwhile Rindal, who has been on the school board since 2019, ended Wednesday with 1,535 votes, or 21.61%.
Ten write-in votes have been cast so far.
Fire Protection District No. 2
The proposition to lift the levy lid for the Waitsburg area’s fire district is still on track to be approved based on Wednesday's results.
The elections department reported that the proposition had received 192 approval votes and 138 rejection votes, or 58.18% approval and 41.82% rejection votes.
If approved, the levy lid will rise from 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation to $1 per $1,000 of property valuation.
