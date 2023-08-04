Updated ballot counts from the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election show incumbent Ruth Ladderud and newcomer Alayna Brinton continuing to lead the races for Walla Walla School Board Positions 3 and 4.
Incumbent Eric Rindal continues to trail in third place for Position 4 as of Friday, Aug. 4, according to the most recent numbers from the Walla Walla County Elections Department.
The elections department reported on Friday a 30% return rate on ballots, with about 400 ballots remaining to be counted. Before the election, 24,217 ballots were sent out to voters and 7,263 have been counted so far. Results and turnout information are available at results.vote.wa.gov and the next update of results for the election is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Here are the most recent election results from the elections department as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Walla Walla School Board Position 3
Ladderud continues to lead the Position 3 race with 4,514 votes, or 65.44%. Challenger Chris Leyendecker follows with 2,222 votes, or 32.21%.
The third candidate, Cheri Smith, has received 152 votes, or 2.2%. Smith did not file her own name for the election and did not campaign for a school board seat.
Ten write-in votes have been cast so far.
Walla Walla School Board Position 4
Brinton, who is seeking office for the first time, continued to lead the race with 2,822 votes, or 40.83%.
Following Brinton with the second-most votes was Zana Carver, who first ran for a seat on the school board in 2019. As of Friday, Carver had 2,577 votes, or 37.28%.
Rindal, who has been on the school board since 2019, remains in third place, with two challengers garnering more votes. On Friday, Rindal had 1,503 votes, or 21.74%.
Ten write-in votes have been cast so far.
Fire Protection District No. 2
Election results also show that a proposition to lift the levy lid for the Waitsburg area's fire district is still on track to be approved.
The proposition on Friday had received 189 approval votes, or 59.43%, and 129 rejection votes, or 40.57%.
The current levy is 42 cents per $1,000 of property valuation. If approved by voters, the lid, or limit, would raise to $1 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
