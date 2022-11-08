Jack Miller had a narrow lead Tuesday night over incumbent Chuck Amerein in the race for Columbia County Commissioner.
Republican Miller was leading Republican Chuck Amerein 52% to 48%, or 962 votes to 893, as of Tuesday night. There were an estimated 217 ballots left to count, though more may arrive late through the mail.
Miller, a farmer and trapshooter, campaigned on economic development, reducing regulations, reducing partisan politics and coalition building.
“Anything can still happen, so, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Miller said Tuesday night. “It is a special feeling, having people I don’t even know who say they are voting for me. It also puts pressure on me because if I’m elected, I damn well better perform.”
Amerein, a business owner and former carpenter, was elected to his current position in 2018 and founded the Columbia County Conservatives, a local political coalition with members in a number of elected positions, in 2021. He campaigned on preserving personal freedoms, opposing state and federal mandates, and a number of other issues.
Amerein did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
