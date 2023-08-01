Today is primary Election Day in Walla Walla County, where Walla Walla School Board hopefuls are vying for office, and a Waitsburg-area fire district is asking voters to approve a levy lid lift to help fund fire protection and emergency services.
Only primary ballot measures and races with three or more candidates appear on the primary ballot. The top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
School board incumbent Eric Rindal faces challengers Alayna Brinton and Zana Carver for a four-year term in Position 4.
In Position 3, incumbent Ruth Ladderud faces challenger Chris Leyendecker.
Cheri Smith will appear on the ballot along with Ladderud and Leyendecker, but Smith did not register her own name in the election and is not seeking the position.
Columbia-Walla Walla Fire District 2 is asking voters to approve a lid lift that would raise the current levy to $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Ballot return
There’s still time for voters to return their primary election ballot — the deadline is 8 p.m. Tuesday, when election workers will promptly seal up the 24-hour collection boxes.
The drop boxes are at:
- Walla Walla County Health Department, 314 W. Main St. in the alley between Main and Rose streets.
- Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2, 170 N. Wilbur Ave. at the corner of Wilbur Avenue and Tacoma Street.
- Waitsburg City Hall, 106 Main St. at the corner of First and Main streets.
Ballots can also be returned in person to a drop box inside the Elections Department, 315 W. Main St. in Room 203. The office is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day.
