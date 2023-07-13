The 2023 primary election is officially underway as ballots were mailed this week to voters in Walla Walla County.
Walla Walla School District school board hopefuls are vying for office in Walla Walla County, and a Waitsburg-area fire district is asking voters to approve a levy lid lift to help fund fire protection and emergency services.
Only primary ballot measures and races with three or more candidates appear on the primary ballot. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November.
Columbia County will not have a primary election because no races qualified for the ballot.
Here are key dates, deadlines and reminders for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election in Walla Walla County.
What’s on the ballot?
Voters will decide who will advance to the general election in two Walla Walla School District school director position races.
Ruth Ladderud, Chris Lyendecker and Cheri Smith will appear on the ballot for Position 3. Smith’s name is appearing on the ballot although she is not campaigning and does not want to be a school board member.
Alayna Marie Brinton, Zana Carver and Eric Rindal are vying for Position 4.
Voters in Columbia Walla Walla Fire District 2 will see a ballot measure to cap the fire district’s levy at $1 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, an increase from the current 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The district serves Waitsburg and surrounding areas in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Ballot return
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and can be returned to the collection boxes located throughout the county or by mail. If returned by mail, they must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
Accessible voting is available at the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W. Main St. in Room 203.
Other dates and deadlines
Election workers will begin sorting and verifying signatures on returned ballots on Tuesday, July 18.
Early ballot processing begins the day before the election, on Monday, July 31, but preliminary results will not be released until after 8 p.m. on election night.
Elections supervisor Morgen Bradshaw-Morgan and elections specialist Michelle Alexander conducted a logic and accuracy test at the courthouse on Tuesday, July 10.
Alexander ran sample ballots, filled out with different vote types as required by state statute, through the ballot scanners.
The results of the scan and tabulated results were compared to the sample ballots to verify that the machine was sorting and scanning the ballots and counting the votes accurately — it was.
The test ballots and results of the test were sealed in a box that will be reopened on July 31, when they’ll be run through the system again for a final accuracy test before early ballot processing begins, Bradshaw-Morgan said.
Ballot processing begins the Monday before Election Day and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 15, when the county canvassing board will meet to certify the election.
Voters should return ballots early. Auditor Karen Martin said that previously the office receives some ballots back right away, with another big influx the day before and the day of the election.
The more early ballots the office receives, the more it can process before 8 p.m. election night, when the first round of results will be released.
All those received on Election Day will be processed after Aug. 1.
New voters can register and vote in person until 8 p.m. Election Day in Washington. The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is Monday, July 24.
