In a repeat of the 2018 elections, Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm has defeated Jeff Jenkins in the race between two Republicans.
As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Helm led Jenkins 1,158 votes (62.12%) to 700 (37.55%).
In Columbia County, 1,942 ballots have been counted. An estimated 217 remain to be tabulated. Though that number could climb, it’s not likely to climb enough for Jenkins to make a comeback.
Helm is seeking a second term. Before taking office in 2018, he was the Sheriff Office’s chief deputy for 11 years. He said he’s pleased the voters in the county want him for another term.
“I have a lot of people who supported me through the election process in the community,” Helm said. “I think the support I have from the community has demonstrated itself.”
That doesn’t mean he wasn’t nervous.
“Am I surprised? No. But are you always a little nervous when the election comes, yeah,” he said.
Jenkins has been a deputy at the Sheriff’s Office for 23 years.
“I ran the best campaign that I could,” Jenkins said. “I don’t have any regrets whatsoever. It’s disappointing … but you can’t change everything. It’s hard to run against your boss.”
He said he plans on remaining in his position as a deputy.
