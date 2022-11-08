Jared Hawkins appears to be Walla Walla County District Court’s newest judge.
As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins lead 4,358 votes, or 62.49%, to Nicholas Holce’s 2,579 votes, or 36.98% in the race for part-time judge.
In Walla Walla County, 8,598 ballots had been counted. This, Walla County Auditor Karen Martin said, is about half the votes. The rest are remaining to be counted.
Still, given the size of Hawkins’ lead, it’s doubtful the outcome will change.
Holce and Hawkins are vying to replace current part-time Judge John O. Knowlton, who is not seeking re-election.
Hawkins owns Hawkins Law in Walla Walla. He also serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, currently assigned to Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., and provides legal services for the reserves.
Holce is a public defender and a former Walla Walla County deputy prosecutor.
In a question-and-answer session with the U-B before the election, both candidates talked about bringing drug-treatment court to district court. Holce said he hopes Hawkins follows through.
“I’m excited to see Jared bring some treatment courts into Walla Walla,” Holce said. “That is something that motivated me to run.”
Hawkins could not be reached as of the publication of this story.
Walla Walla County’s district court has two judges, a full-time presiding judge who manages most cases, and a part-time judge who handles a smaller caseload and can fill in if the full-time judge is unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.