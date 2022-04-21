Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson and administrative Sgt. Gunner Fulmer will retire from the department if elected to the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, he said in a brief interview Wednesday, April 20.
The 30-year veteran of area fire and police agencies announced his candidacy for the county’s highest office earlier this month, hoping to win election to the seat of outgoing Commissioner Greg Tompkins.
In a follow up discussion with the U-B, Fulmer said it would not be possible to logistically or ethically serve both the county’s interests and those of the police department.
“I think that would be a conflict of interest,” Fulmer said. “I’m not certain how someone would be able to do that. I think being a county commissioner is pretty much a full-time job.“
Tompkins, who is serving his fourth term as commissioner, announced in February he would not seek reelection to that seat.
Fulmer was the first to formally announce his candidacy for the open position, registering to run at a Republican in late March. Three other candidates have also registered campaigns with the state Public Disclosure Commission so far, including two other Republicans and one Democrat.
If elected, Fulmer said he plans to retire from the Walla Walla Police Department in December, which would conclude a 14-year career with the agency and a 26-year career with the city.
