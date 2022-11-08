The race to become the next Walla Walla County Commissioner was too close to call Tuesday night.
Gunner Fulmer led Darren Goble 42-36%, or 3,337 votes to 2,877, by last count, but there are enough ballots left uncounted to be able to swing the race in either direction. The next batch of votes is expected Thursday evening, according to local elections officials.
While 1,783 votes were cast for write-in candidates — 944 of which were for Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser — it does not appear to be sufficient to overtake the candidates whose names appeared on the ballot. An additional 823 write-in ballots were not yet assigned to particular candidates, however, and most are likely to be for Reser.
A 50-year-old spokesperson for the Walla Walla Police Department, Fulmer campaigned on attracting new businesses to the county and prioritizing funding for emergency services.
“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Fulmer said Tuesday night. “Regardless, for me this experience has been an honor, a privilege, and it’s nice to see that people are trusting me.”
A 57-year-old Touchet-area farmer and volunteer firefighter who has served on a number of local boards, Goble ran his campaign with a focus on transparency with the public, cooperation with other elected officials and financial stability.
“It’s been an honorable race with Gunner,” Goble said as early election results came in Tuesday. “He’s a great guy, and however it turns out, you know, we’re all in this for the same purpose: to make Walla Walla County a good place to live.”
Commissioners act as the county’s legislators and control the purse strings for its various agencies, similar to members of a city council.
Fulmer and Goble won the top two spots in a four-way primary election, and were vying a seat currently held by outgoing-Commissioner Greg Tompkins.
Only voters within District 3, which makes up the western half of the county as well as the city of College Place, were able to vote in the primary.
However, all Walla Walla County voters were able to decide who would win in the Nov. 8 general election.
