Walla Walla Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser has announced she is running to fill an open seat on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
With the August primary concluded, and the deadline to file to appear on the ballot long-since past, Garbe Reser is pinning her electoral hopes on a write-in campaign, a long-shot attempt from a candidate who has previously been unable to win the support of a majority of Walla Walla County voters.
“There’s too much at stake on our ballot this year for any of us to sit out this election,” Garbe Reser wrote in a release. “I am running now because it’s clear that our fundamental rights and freedoms are at stake, and the status quo in our county isn’t cutting it.”
Four candidates originally filed for the open seat for Walla Walla County Commissioner District 3, currently held by outgoing Commissioner Greg Tompkins: Republicans Gunner Fulmer, Darren Goble and Wayne Langford, as well as Democrat John Haid.
Goble and Fulmer won the primary with nearly 29% and 27% of the vote respectively.
Garbe Reser has been endorsed by Haid, who “was narrowly defeated” in the primary, according to a release from the Garbe Reser campaign. Haid came in third with nearly 24% of the vote, though nearly all of the remaining votes were cast for one of the three Republican candidates on the ballot.
Washington state law prohibits a candidate who lost the primary to run a write-in campaign, according to the Garbe Reser campaign’s release.
Garbe Reser also touted an endorsement from former Walla Walla Police Chief Chuck Fulton.
“I want to see our county change and improve, and I know Danielle has the judgment, integrity and skills to lead that effort successfully,” Fulton stated in the release.
This will not be the first political campaign for the former award-winning Sherwood Trust CEO. Garbe Reser lost her 2020 bid to represent the Walla Walla-area’s 16th Legislative District as a state Senator, losing nearly 60-40 to state Sen. Perry Dozier — though that margin was closer to 55-45 when just looking at results from Walla Walla County.
Following her 2020 defeat, Garbe Reser continued to advocate for other Democratic campaigns, especially for local office.
Earlier this year, she launched Civicompass, an online tool to help candidates for public office and civic organizations navigate the endorsement process, which several other local Democrats, including Haid, have used in their own elections.
“Commissioners oversee our health care, our elections and our tax dollars,” Garbe Reser wrote in the release.
“I urge voters who want to stand up for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her health care, for free and fair elections, and for oversight of our tax dollars to write in ‘Danielle Garbe Reser’ for county commissioner on Nov. 8.”
