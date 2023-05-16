More candidates entered the field for Walla Walla School District's Board of Directors on Tuesday, May 16.
Kirk Jameson, a former principal of College Place High School who also previously worked in the Walla Walla School District, is vying for the seat currently occupied by Derek Sarley.
Sarley has held the Position 5 seat since 2015, and he filed for reelection Monday.
Walla Walla resident Chris Leyendecker entered the race for Position 3 on Tuesday, challenging incumbent Ruth Ladderud, who also filed for reelection Monday.
Three people — incumbent Eric Rindal, former candidate Zana Carver and former Blue Mountain Action Council leader Kathy Covey — are vying for Position 4.
Here’s who had filed as of 4 p.m. Tuesday in Walla Walla County:
Port of Walla Walla
Amy Schwab, Port Commissioner District 2
City of College Place
Paul Jessup, City Council Position 1
Loren Peterson, City Council Position 4
Melodie Williams, City Council Position 5
Heather Schermann, City Council Position 6
Monica Boyle, City Council Position 7
City of Prescott
Brent Potts, Mayor
City of Waitsburg
Jillian Henze, City Council Position 5
City of Walla Walla
Monte Willis, City Council Position 4 (east ward)
Susan Smiley Nakonieczny, City Council Position 5 (west ward)
Tom Scribner, City Council Position 6 (at large)
Steve Moss, City Council Position 7 (at large)
Walla Walla School District
Ruth Ladderud, School Director Position 3
Chris Leyendecker, School Director Position 3
Eric Rindal, School Director Position 4
Zana Carver, School Director Position 4
Kathy Covey, School Director Position 4
Derek Sarley, School Director Position 5
Kirk Jameson, School Director Position 5
College Place School District
Jamie Williams, School Director District 4
Touchet School District
Lincoln Short, School Director Position 5
Columbia School District
Michael Scrimsher, School Director District 5
Waitsburg School District
Sarah Boudrieau, School Director District 1
Christy House, School Director District 2
Tia Hays, School Director District 2
Abby Grende, School Director District 4
Carol Clarke, School Director District 5
Prescott School District
Kevin Chabre, School Director District 3
Fire Protection District No. 4
Larry Hector, Commissioner Position 2
Fire Protection District No. 5
Jimmy Greco, Commissioner Position 2
Fire Protection District No. 6
Richard Easton, Commissioner Position 2
Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District
Matthew Hamilton, Commissioner Subdivision 4
Carol Hartwig, Commissioner Subdivision 5
Wallula Water District 1
Michael Pringle, Commissioner Position 1
Ron Ridgers, Commissioner Position 2
Touchet Water District 2
Coralee Large, Commissioner Position 3
