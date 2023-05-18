Editor's note: This story has been updated to show that Barbara Johnson is a candidate for Commissioner Position 3 in the Wallula Water District 1 race. Her name incorrectly appeared under the wrong race.
Walla Walla resident Brian Cariveau has entered his name for the Walla Walla City Council seat held by Ted Koehler, who is not running for reelection.
Cariveau will vie for Position 4 alongside Monte Willis, who joined the race Monday.
All other City Council members across the county were unopposed as of Wednesday afternoon. Incumbent Court Ruppenthal filed for reelection to her Waitsburg Position 4 seat.
An array of school board and special district candidates also entered the fray Wednesday.
Here’s who had filed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday in Walla Walla County:
Port of Walla Walla
Amy Schwab, Port Commissioner District 2
City of College Place
Paul Jessup, City Council Position 1
Loren Peterson, City Council Position 4
Melodie Williams, City Council Position 5
Heather Schermann, City Council Position 6
Monica Boyle, City Council Position 7
City of Prescott
Brent Potts, Mayor
City of Waitsburg
Court Ruppenthal, City Council Position 4
Jillian Henze, City Council Position 5
City of Walla Walla
Monte Willis, City Council Position 4 (east ward)
Brian Cariveau, City Council Position 4 (east ward)
Susan Smiley Nakonieczny, City Council Position 5 (west ward)
Tom Scribner, City Council Position 6 (at large)
Steve Moss, City Council Position 7 (at large)
Dixie School District
Kailynn Townsend, School Director Position 4
Walla Walla School District
Ruth Ladderud, School Director Position 3
Chris Leyendecker, School Director Position 3
Eric Rindal, School Director Position 4
Zana Carver, School Director Position 4
Kathy Covey, School Director Position 4
Alayna Marie Brinton, School Director Position 4
Derek Sarley, School Director Position 5
Kirk Jameson, School Director Position 5
College Place School District
Jamie Williams, School Director District 1
Todd Stubblefield, School Director District 3
Mandy Thompson, School Director District 5
Touchet School District
Ashley Carlisle, School Director Position 4
Lincoln Short, School Director Position 5
Columbia School District
Hayley Shepard, School Director District 1
Michael Scrimsher, School Director District 5
Waitsburg School District
Sarah Boudrieau, School Director District 1
Christy House, School Director District 2
Tia Hays, School Director District 2
Abby Grende, School Director District 4
Carol Clarke, School Director District 5
Prescott School District
Kevin Chabre, School Director District 3
Fire Protection District No. 4
Larry Hector, Commissioner Position 2
Fire Protection District No. 5
Jimmy Greco, Commissioner Position 2
Fire Protection District No. 6
Richard Easton, Commissioner Position 2
Fire Protection District No. 8
Stan Schwerin, Commissioner Position 2
Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District
Matthew Hamilton, Commissioner Subdivision 4
Carol Hartwig, Commissioner Subdivision 5
Waitsburg Park and Recreation District
Wendy Carter, Commissioner Subdivision 3
Wallula Water District 1
Michael Pringle, Commissioner Position 1
Ron Rodgers, Commissioner Position 2
Barbara Johnson, Commissioner Position 3
Touchet Water District 2
Coralee Large, Commissioner Position 3
