Filing week has ended, and Columbia County will have two competitive races during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8.
Two candidates have filed for the open county commissioner seat and for the office of Columbia County sheriff.
Because of the state’s “top two” primary system — which advances the top two candidates from the primary to the general election regardless of party affiliation — none of the county-specific races will be contested during the primary.
This doesn’t mean that Columbia County voters should not vote in the primary, however, as there are federal and statewide seats up for grabs.
The race for Columbia County commissioner Position 3 is between incumbent Charles Amerein and retired farmer Jack Miller.
Both are running as Republicans.
Amerein is seeking his second term in office after defeating Democrat Dain Nysoe in 2018.
Miller is seeking his first public office. He ran unsuccessfully in 2021 for a position as a Port of Columbia commissioner, losing to opponent Johnny Watts by 12 votes.
The sheriff’s race is between incumbent Joe Helm and Deputy Jeff Jenkins. The race is a rematch of the 2018 election, which Helm won with 64% of the votes. Both men are Republicans.
Helm is seeking his second term in office. Before being elected in 2018, he was the office’s chief deputy for 11 years.
Jenkins has been a deputy at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years.
