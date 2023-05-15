Walla Walla County’s election filing week opened Monday, May 15, with one new name filing to represent Walla Walla on the City Council.
Monte Willis, a personal injury lawyer, filed for Position 4 representing the city’s east ward.
The position is currently held by Ted Koehler, who said at a May 10 meeting that he wouldn’t run for reelection.
Other city incumbents up for election — Susan Nakonieczny, Tom Scribner and Steve Moss — filed their candidacy Monday.
College Place City Council incumbents Paul Jessup, Loren Peterson, Melodie Williams, Heather Schermann and Monica Boyle also filed for reelection.
Here’s who had filed as of 4 p.m. Monday in Walla Walla County:
Port of Walla Walla
Amy Schwab, Port Commissioner District 2
City of College Place
Paul Jessup, City Council Position 1
Loren Peterson, City Council Position 4
Melodie Williams, City Council Position 5
Heather Schermann, City Council Position 6
Monica Boyle, City Council Position 7
City of Waitsburg
Jillian Henze, City Council Position 5
City of Walla Walla
Monte Willis, City Council Position 4 (east ward)
Susan Smiley Nakonieczny, City Council Position 5 (west ward)
Tom Scribner, City Council Position 6 (at large)
Steve Moss, City Council Position 7 (at large)
Walla Walla School District
Ruth Ladderud, School Director Position 3
Eric Rindal, School Director Position 4
Zana Carver, School Director Position 4
Kathy Covey, School Director Position 4
Derek Sarley, School Director Position 5
College Place School District
Jamie Williams, School Director District 4
Touchet School District
Lincoln Short, School Director Position 5
Waitsburg School District
Sarah Boudrieau, School Director District 1
Christy House, School Director District 2
Tia Hays, School Director District 2
Abby Grende, School Director District 4
Carol Clarke, School Director District 5
Fire Protection District No. 4
Larry Hector, Commissioner Position 2
Fire Protection District No. 5
Jimmy Greco, Commissioner Position 2
Fire Protection District No. 6
Richard Easton, Commissioner Position 2
Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District
Carol Hartwig, Commissioner Subdivision 5
Wallula Water District 1
Ron Ridgers, Commissioner Position 2
