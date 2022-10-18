Natasha Hill
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane faces Democratic challenger Natasha Hill in the 5th Congressional District race.
McMorris Rodgers was first elected to Congress in 2004, and previously served in the Legislature. Hill is a Spokane-based attorney and adjunct professor at Gonzaga Law School.
The 5th Congressional District includes Walla Walla County and all or most of 11 other of Washington’s easternmost counties. The district’s boundaries were recently changed in statewide redistricting following the 2020 Census.
U.S. House members face a myriad of issues in the upcoming term, including soaring inflation and access to healthcare, all amid historic political tensions.
The upcoming election will be an uphill battle for Hill, who earned just over 30% of the vote in the August primary, while McMorris Rodgers received over 51%. Democrats in the four-way race collectively got over 40% of the vote, while Republicans received nearly 60%.
The base salary for a member of Congress is $174,000.
Q: What is your top legislative priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it in D.C. during your term?
A: Strengthening Unions is what excites me the most. Every issue that’s on the table is a labor issue, from inflation, to environment, racial equity, criminal justice reform, police accountability, child care and reproductive rights. If people are not protected and have the resources and protections necessary to live, work and thrive, our labor force is destabilized and our economy suffers.
To make communities healthier and stronger, we need collective action. Unions can provide the education and training to our communities needed to organize and leverage their collective influence as bargaining power. We also need to ensure equity within the Unions to make sure that women, BI-POC, and LGBTQAI2+ communities are not discriminated against within these systems as well.
We can accomplish these goals by working together, across the aisle, for The People.
Q: Do you support reinstating the right to abortion as previously defined in Roe v. Wade through congressional action?
A: I believe abortion is healthcare and the role of government is to ensure safe access. I believe Roe should be codified and will support legislation that immediately protects the right to choose on a federal level.
Q: Do you believe that the 2020 election was fair and accurate, and that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected?
A: Yes. Joe Biden is our currently elected President. Every investigation, court case, recount, and piece of reliable evidence shows that the 2020 election was fair, accurate, and secure. Election deniers are the biggest threat to our democracy. We cannot allow the losers, Republican or Democrat, to change or rewrite rules when they don’t win.
