Walla Walla County will elect a new Prosecuting Attorney this year. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales, a Democrat, is running against Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta, a Republican, to replace the retiring Jim Nagle, who has been the county’s top prosecutor since 1989.
The court system in Walla Walla County has been in catchup mode with a sizable backlog of cases that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whoever wins the election will take over an office that, along with the rest of the court system, is trying to reduce the backlog while maintaining justice for victims and the accused alike.
Acosta has been in the office since 1988 and since 1996 has served in the office's number 2 spot as chief deputy prosecutor. Morales has been with the office since 2017.
What is your top priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it?
My top priorities are community safety and reduction in crime. I believe it is the obligation of the Prosecutor’s Office to hold offenders accountable as well as finding ways to reduce crime in our community. Justice requires that violent offenders are held accountable by obtaining sentences that ensure public safety. Justice means looking at ways to reduce crime in our community by treating the underlying causes for non-violent offenders. I will work on improving resources for substance use and mental health services by collaborating with our community partners, so we can address the underlying causes of crime rather than focusing on punishment alone for nonviolent offenders. We need to improve pre-trial release conditions, so we can hold offenders accountable while also providing access to services for education, employment training and treatment, so our county jail does not continue to be a revolving door for offenders.
We also need to work with our county commissioners to increase our alternative treatment courts by creating a mental health court, veteran’s court or community court. These alternatives will create more accountability for offenders that qualify for these programs because it can be harder to overcome the addiction or to focus on mental health treatment, than it is to spend time in prison. Focusing on the treatment of an offender does not prevent prosecution, but instead provides a different avenue to change the behavior of an offender, and hopefully reduce the chance of reoffending. In order to serve and protect, we must both prosecute and prevent.
What is the biggest problem you see with the justice system in Walla Walla, and how would you help fix it?
The biggest areas of improvement within the justice system are transparency, access to courts, and access to mental health and substance abuse treatment. The community’s relationship with the Prosecutor’s Office needs to be strengthened through more transparent filing standard and plea negotiations. We need to ensure that we are listening to victims and law enforcement when it comes to resolving cases so that the community’s voice is always heard.
The county is limited in treatment resources and healthcare, so offenders have to wait to be assessed by providers. This can create further opportunities of reoffending if a person cannot access adequate care. We need to collaborate with our community partners to find ways to increase access to care either through more funding from the 1/10 of 1% tax, increase our number of providers and increase our bilingual services for treatment.
Further, we need a third courtroom in Superior Court. Right now, we are suffering from a backlog of trials after the pandemic, and there is simply not enough court time to move cases either to trial or resolution. An additional court room would allow for cases to settle or start the trial process without more continuances due to court congestion. Interpretation services are also a problem as we only have one court certified interpreter for all of the courts in the county. The courts should utilize the technology available to reach interpreters from other counties that can provide services via Webex or other platforms, so cases are not delayed due to lack of an interpreter.
Why are you a better fit for prosecutor than your opponent?
I am a better fit for this role because I am here to start the change that is necessary to improve our Prosecutor’s Office from the way it has always been done, to the way that will better support our community. This role is not contingent on how many trials are brought before a jury or how many convictions an attorney can obtain but requires innovative thinking to hold offenders accountable as well as the system. It is the obligation of the prosecutor to not only prosecute crime but also reduce crime. I believe that accountability of offenders can be accomplished in more than the traditional ideals of convictions and prison, and that “tough on crime,” does not need to focus only on those outdated ideals. Tough on crime can also mean reducing crime and treating the underlying causes of crime including addiction, mental health and homelessness.
I also understand the importance of updating our office to meet the changing needs of the community. I have already made improvements to the Prosecutor’s Office, so it is more efficient in case management, more inclusive for our victims and updated the structure of the office. I want to continue to collaborate with law enforcement on training and provide better outreach to understand the changes that occur within the legal system. I will work harder for this community because it has been the community that I was born into, and I want to make it safer every day.
