State Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, will face Democratic challenger Jeff Strickler in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election in a race to decide who will represent the 16th Legislative District in Olympia for the next two years.
The 16th Legislative District includes Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County. Those boundaries were recently changed in statewide redistricting efforts following the 2020 Census. Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator. Klicker and Strickler are competing for state representative Position 1.
The candidate selected by voters to represent their district in Olympia will be faced with countless issues, including state taxes, policies affecting housing and health care, and police reforms, to name just a few. The winner will likely need to make these decisions in a Democrat-controlled state House, Senate and governor’s office.
Washington state legislators who are not caucus leaders are paid salaries of $57,876 per year.
Q: What is your top legislative priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it in Olympia during your term?
A: My goal is to concentrate on affordable living especially at a time when we are experiencing out-of-control inflation. I am already working on legislation that will promote the development of all energy sources to help lower rising energy costs, including nuclear and hydroelectric. It’s also imperative that we stop legislation that eliminates natural gas for all households and businesses throughout the state. I’m working to find bipartisan solutions for more affordable housing starting with legislation that rolls back unnecessary mandated regulations, expedites the permitting process by capping the costs on permits, making it more affordable to build a home, and finally, limits how much assessments can increase on an owner’s home during that assessment year.
To assure the voter that a legislator’s priorities will be accomplished could be a false promise. I can assure the voter that I will do everything within my abilities to work for those solutions. So much depends on how the leadership in Olympia stacks up in both the House and the Senate after Nov. 8. The governor is also responsible to either sign or veto bills into law. In the last two years he has vetoed or partially vetoed bipartisan bills that he doesn’t like. Unfortunately the majority party chose not to override those vetoes when they had the opportunity. This again will be a big challenge during the next biennial session. It is crucial that leadership overrides any veto on good bipartisan bills.
Q: Voting is the backbone of our democracy, and Washington state residents vote by mail. Do you support this method of voting? Are there areas of our voting system you would work to improve or change in our current system?
A: I have always had a concern regarding vote by mail. In some cases, a mail-in-ballot can be tampered with because of ballot harvesting. To me this creates concern for fraud. I believe it’s our responsibility as an American citizen to make a concerted effort to physically go to the voting place, show their ID and fill in the ballot. I believe this form of voting has less of a chance for tampering and allows the voter to consciously vote for their desired candidate or issue. Absentee ballots for senior citizens, overseas military, the ill and the physically disabled would still be needed.
I don’t have any plans to work on the voting process at this time. However, I believe that if the method of vote my mail remains the standard in Washington a more in-depth look at ballot harvesting and how to lower the risk of ballot fraud is needed.
Q: What would you do if elected to improve access to health care, including for mental health, in rural areas?
A: I believe if we can create more competition in the arena of health insurance and allow customers to cross state lines, it would help lead to lowering costs. Mental health care has not been a priority in Washington state. I believe it is paramount that the Legislature prioritizes its spending and mental health care should be at the top of the appropriations list. So much of mental illness has been caused by the drug epidemic, and recently passed legislation has added to it.
Sadly, the Legislature has loosened our laws and those laws have dramatically created an increase in crime over the last two years. The Legislature forced police reform that makes it impossible for our police to be able to correctly do their jobs. These laws do not allow our law enforcement to help people (who are inflicted with mental illness) into a safe environment where they can seek assistance. The suicide rate is spinning out of control and the Legislature’s financial priorities are needed to address that issue. I would like to see regional mental health centers and more mental health professionals. I have met with various officials that are establishing a mental health facility in Kennewick. I believe this is a good start and we need to establish more of those facilities that treat individuals through rehabilitation, counseling, and job training. My goal is to introduce legislation in the near future that fulfills those concerns.
