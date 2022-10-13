Democrat Jeff Strickler is challenging state Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, in the Nov. 8 General Election in a race to decide who will represent the 16th Legislative District in Olympia for the next two years.
The 16th Legislative District includes Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County. Those boundaries were recently changed in statewide redistricting following the 2020 Census. Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator. Klicker and Strickler are competing for state representative Position 1.
The candidate selected by voters to represent their district in Olympia will be faced with countless issues, including state taxes, policies affecting housing and health care, and police reforms, to name just a few. The winner will likely need to make these decisions in a Democrat-controlled state House, Senate and governor’s office.
Washington state legislators who are not caucus leaders are paid salaries of $57,876 per year.
Q: What is your top legislative priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it in Olympia during your term?
A: I have both strategic and tactical goals for the upcoming session and sessions beyond, based on the priorities expressed by voters across our district. Many of the critical issues facing our region—housing, job creation, health and child care—will take long-term effort. Imperative items for the next session include:
a) Funding Highway 12, phase 8. Keeping jobs in our region, improving transportation, and growing our economy.
b) Working with our area businesses, ports, chambers of commerce, unions, and trade schools to focus incentives and programs to bolster job growth. We need targeted business incubators, funding, and entrepreneurial resources to create organic, local growth.
c) Expanding Fair Start alongside incentives to grow the number of independent child-care providers and facilities.
Throughout my career I’ve been a negotiator and relationship builder. I will be an ambassador for our region, communicating the shared opportunities and partnership of the two geographic sides of our state. I look forward to working with both Democrats and Republicans for the people of the 16th legislative district.
Q: Voting is the backbone of our Democracy, and Washington State residents vote by mail. Do you support this method of voting? Are there areas of our voting system you would work to improve or change in our current system?
A: Washingtonians should be proud of the leadership and political bipartisanship our state has demonstrated to the nation in making elections convenient for all eligible residents to vote, while also being more secure. Vote by mail increases eligible voter participation, which should be a goal of any healthy democracy. When we hear stories from other states about reduced polling centers, long wait lines to vote, and concerns surrounding voter suppression, it should be an affront to people of all political persuasions who believe in the democratic process and right to vote.
Given the evidence of international cybersecurity threats and bad actors that target American elections, we must continue to monitor, maintain, and protect the digital aspects of our election infrastructure.
For those who long for the days of the in-person voting booth, I would like to see more communities host “turn in your ballot” events and similarly civic-minded opportunities. Let’s return to gathering on Election Day to celebrate our rights, freedoms, and accomplishments together.
Q: What would you do if elected to improve access to healthcare, including for mental health, in rural areas?
A: Our shortage of providers can be countered by creating incentives for attracting medical professionals to come and work in Eastern Washington, including tuition reimbursement or sign-on bonuses. Continued partnership with our state medical schools to incentivize newly-trained medical professionals to stay in our rural communities. Fund traveling health care workers, including mental-health specialists, as a stop-gap to boost access to these vital professionals. Partner with our counties to build a detox center to fight the opioid crisis. Our assisted living facilities, so ravaged by Covid, need assistance in rebuilding staffing levels and ensuring care is restored.
In the longer term, we need to have an honest dialog and solutions to the consumer costs of health care. The overall cost of health care remains a significant factor in why Eastern Washingtonians have shorter lifespans than those on the West side. We also need to work on the conditions of our community that create barriers in recruiting enough medical providers. For example, doctors are taking into account housing, child care access, and school quality when deciding whether to accept employment in our communities —progress in these areas also improves access to health care indirectly.
