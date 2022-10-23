In the race for Walla Walla County District Court’s part-time judgeship, public defense attorney Nicholas Holce is running against private practice attorney Jared Hawkins. Incumbent Judge John O. Knowlton is not seeking another term.
District courts handle misdemeanors, traffic infractions, civil and small claims cases.
The court has two elected judges: one full-time, the other part-time. The part-time judge handles a smaller caseload and fills in when the other judge is not available.
Holce is a public defender and a former Walla Walla County deputy prosecutor. He told the U-B when he announced his run that he would continue his role as public defender in Superior Court cases if elected.
Hawkins owns Hawkins Law in Walla Walla. He also serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, currently assigned to Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., and provides legal services for the reserves.
What is your top priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it?
My top priority will always be to listen, observe and adapt. Each case and each party is unique and their perspective should be considered. For example, I recognize the rehabilitative limitations of the traditional legal system and I see the value in pursuing alternative treatment options (e.g., drug courts, mental health courts, veteran’s treatment courts, etc.). By better addressing some of the root causes of crime (e.g., mental illness or addiction), we can help reduce the chances of re-offending and make our community safer.
I am actively working as a member of the Walla Walla County Veterans’ Relief Advisory Board to evaluate establishing a Veteran’s Treatment Court in Walla Walla County. I also have a great working relationship with the presiding District Court judge. We have discussed what the District Court is already doing to explore these alternative courts. If elected, I will take an active role in the implementation of such courts where feasible.
I also realize that alternative treatment options are not a one-size-fits-all approach. Some criminal cases will simply continue to require additional insight regarding how to help each individual avoid re-offending or help others avoid offending in the first place. That will require education and community involvement outside of the courtroom. I will have the same approach with civil cases as well. Listening to each case, and observing each individual, will help me learn how to adapt what I do in and out of the courtroom.
What is the biggest problem you see with the justice system in Walla Walla, and how would you help fix it?
As I attend court, I have witnessed that the majority of those revolving through the criminal justice system come from a limited cross-section of society. Some find their way out of the spinning door of justice; many do not. How do we change that?
Some change can occur in the way we direct cases through the justice system. I am excited to work with the presiding judge to see how alternative treatment courts may help.
Some change can occur in the hearts of the defendants in the courtroom. By the time the judge meets a criminal defendant, deeds have been done and lives have been impacted. I will sit in judgment at a crossroad in their life. The prosecutor and defense attorney will advocate for their client, often agreeing on a particular sentence or disposition. The judge then determines the result. But how that decision is made and then communicated is important. I recently witnessed a humbled and tearful graduate of the justice system as she thanked a local judge for the respectful way he treated her. His demeanor and approach encouraged her to change. I am well suited through community/public service to similarly encourage positive change.
Some change must occur outside of the courtroom, before the crime occurs. Within legal and ethical limits, a judge can speak about the various factors that may lead to crime. I hope to advocate and partner with community members as we all strive for meaningful change that prevents crime and protects our citizens.
Why are you a better fit for judge than your opponent?
I bring a unique perspective with over 17 years of diverse legal experience across criminal and civil law. Throughout my career, I have served in a variety of roles, including as a prosecutor, defense attorney, city attorney, US Air Force JAG officer, and in private practice. I also have an extensive record of leadership and public service and have interacted with people from all walks of life. My interactions with others have given me perspective and understanding. The District Court judge handles much more than just criminal cases; my diverse background prepares me well to handle civil and criminal cases and make the right decisions.
Whether presiding in administrative proceedings, serving as a city attorney at public meetings involving tough issues, or in the quiet of my office, I have made quick legal decisions under challenging circumstances. Those many experiences have prepared me to make decisions as a judge that impact people’s lives. I do not take that lightly. I recognize the importance of keeping an open mind and considering a variety of resolutions, while remaining faithful to the rule of law.
I have wide-ranging support from over 150 local elected officials (current and former), attorneys, community leaders, and citizens. I was also recently honored with the endorsement of the Walla Walla Commissioned Deputies Association. I have the experience and necessary judicial temperament to listen, understand, and be courteous and impartial as I strive to fairly administer justice in our community. Please visit electjaredhawkins.com to view my endorsements and testimonials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.