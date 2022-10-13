Democrat Jan Corn is challenging state Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, in the Nov. 8 General Election in a race to decide who will represent the 16th Legislative District in Olympia for the next two years.
The 16th Legislative District includes Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County. Those boundaries were recently changed in statewide redistricting following the 2020 Census. Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator. Rude and Corn are competing for state Representative Position 2.
The candidate selected by voters to represent their district in Olympia will be faced with countless issues, including state taxes, policies affecting housing and health care, and police reforms, to name just a few. The winner will likely need to make these decisions in a Democrat-controlled state House, Senate and governor’s office.
Washington state legislators who are not caucus leaders are paid salaries of $57,876 per year.
Q: What is your top legislative priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it in Olympia during your term?
A: My top legislative priorities are all grounded in my belief that no one should have to worry about meeting their basic human needs.
We must address the housing crisis in our communities. There is no question that there is a problem: people need more affordable options that match their incomes and different life situations. I would seek to balance solutions that help us provide housing quickly since it is an immediate problem with those that take the long view, considering development that aligns with the long-term health of communities and the planet.
Local businesses are stretched for staffing without affordable child care. Access to child care is tied to the greater health of our communities, sometimes quite literally when health care workers cannot find someone to care for their children.
A strong economy does not leave behind the poor and those working two or three jobs who still cannot make a living. We can be creative and proactive in researching industries to recruit that will bring more living wage jobs to our district.
Reproductive freedom and the right to privacy are under attack. I would support an amendment to the state constitution that would secure our rights regardless of what is happening with states around us and the federal government.
These are all complex issues that will require innovative thinking and collaboration with multiple stakeholders. I have a long history of working productively with people who have differing points of view in business and on nonprofit boards.
Q: Voting is the backbone of our democracy, and Washington state residents vote by mail. Do you support this method of voting? Are there areas of our voting system you would work to improve or change in our current system?
A: I support voting by mail. Washington state has been doing it for decades without any issue whatsoever. Adding the postage paid was helpful, even though there are easily accessible ballot drop boxes in most areas. I appreciate the ability for young people to register to vote prior to turning 18, with it going into effect on their birthday. Universal Civic Duty Voting would be a vast improvement by having everyone count. Our political candidates would need to craft messages that appeal to everyone, and young people would be engaged in the process beginning in their school years. It would become part of our culture.
Q: What would you do if elected to improve access to health care, including for mental health, in rural areas?
A: We need to address the for-profit nature of our health care system. Insurance and pharmaceutical companies are so large that the average person can’t defend themselves if they encounter an unanticipated expense on their medical bill. Costs are prohibitive due to predatory practices. Unfortunately, even many nonprofit medical facilities find ways to take advantage of people. I see my role as making sure that there are appropriate checks and regulations in place so that people are protected.
I really respect the work that a lot of our local nonprofit organizations that focus on issues like health care for vulnerable populations, mental health, and addiction have done to fight for resources for our region. If elected, I would work with my legislative colleagues to ensure that those on the westside of the state understand our needs here in Eastern Washington, and make sure that rural communities like ours get the resources we deserve.
Addressing mental health is a must. We need to support our communities with resources, and that starts with family support. When we educate and support parents, they can identify signs early on with a child, and get help while treatment can still make a difference. We can also work to develop incentives for medical professionals, including those in mental health, to move to our communities, and support those who are already here.
