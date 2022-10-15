Republicans Gunner Fulmer and Darren Goble will face off in the Nov. 8 General Election in a race to decide who will serve a four-year term on the three-person Walla Walla County Commission.
Fulmer, a spokesperson and sergeant for the Walla Walla Police Department, and Goble, a Touchet-area farmer and volunteer firefighter, won the top two spots in August’s primary election, securing their names on the general election ballot.
The two also face a long-odds challenge from the write-in campaign of Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser. After Democrat John Haid lost the August primary election, disqualifying him from a general election write-in campaign, Reser announced she was throwing her hat in the ring.
They are running to fill the seat of outgoing Commissioner Greg Tompkins, who did not run for reelection.
The Board of County Commissioners has the authority to pass local laws and taxes affecting residents in unincorporated Walla Walla County, and has budgetary authority over all other county agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners are currently paid salaries of $86,176, with annual pay bumps decided through a formula benchmarked to the salaries of superior court judges. Commissioners voted in May to give themselves and other county positions an additional 19% pay bump, which will take effect in 2025.
Q: If elected, do you support any changes to taxes or fees for county residents?
A: I would support lowering taxes if that becomes an option. I think most people realize that the county runs off of our taxes for day-to-day services. Sometimes you don't have the ability to lower the taxes, but if that became an option I would certainly entertain that option. I, like most in Walla Walla County, have seen an incredible rise in our taxes, gas prices, groceries and everything else.
Q: What ideas do you have to make the county more transparent and accessible, including for Latino residents?
A: I believe the county is pretty transparent right now. You can find just about anything you need on the county website, you can call your commissioner, you can do a public disclosure request, you can watch the meeting online or in person and participate, or you can go down to the County Commissioner Office and they will help you with what you need. I would like to see the county commissioner meetings have a translator for our Latino community and the meeting minutes also released in Spanish. If elected, I plan on having quarterly meetings with our Latino communities within Dist. 3.
Q: Many of the issues facing county residents involve aspects of various local governments other than the Board of County Commissioners. How would you improve partnerships between the county and these other entities, such as the cities?
A: I believe the communication could be better between the county and cities. I believe we can always do better. I have had meetings with city officials in both Walla Walla and College Place. I have met with Nabiel Shawa, Elezibeth Chamberlain,Norma Hernandez, and Mike Rizzatello. We had great conversations on things we can do to improve those relationships. I believe those relationships are key to working together and bringing the best version of our valley to the citizens that live here. I look forward to those relationships. As you already know, I have been endorsed and supported by the mayor of College Place. I believe that came from our long meeting where I got to know her and she got a chance to meet me and what I stand for.
